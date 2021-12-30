Soteldo is offered to Flamengo, says journalist – Flamengo

Venezuelan has one of the highest salaries in Toronto, which would make it easier for him to leave the Canadian team.

Flamengo announced Paulo Sousa, last Wednesday (29), as the team’s new coach. The Portuguese was in charge of the Polish national team, but decided to accept Rubro-Negro’s proposal and work for the first time in Brazil. With the announcement made, Mengo is now focusing on hiring. One of them could be that of Yeferson Soteldo, who was offered to the Rio team.

According to information from journalist Julio Miguel Neto, the player was offered to Fla, after negotiations with Palmeiras and São Paulo stalled. Soteldo belongs to Toronto, Canada, which plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS), of the United States. The athlete’s high salary would also facilitate his release, as the team intends to invest in Italian Insigne, from Napoli-ITA.

The Venezuelan is 24 years old and has a relationship with the Canadian club until 2024. In Brazil, the striker played for Santos between 2019 and 2021. To acquire the player, Toronto paid about 6 million dollars (BRL 33 million at the time ). At 1.60m tall, Soteldo stands out for his speed and his dribbling.

Even though it hasn’t signed any contracts yet, Flamengo is attentive to the market. With Paulo Sousa’s confirmation, the red-black board begins to plan the 2022 season. The Mais Querido cast will re-appear on January 10th, when the players will have their first contact with the new coach.