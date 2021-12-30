‘Soul Eater’, ‘Mirai Nikki’ and 3 more anime get dubbed by Funimation – JBox

In the late afternoon of this Tuesday (28), the Funimation announced voiceovers for 5 titles in its catalog. With subtitled version already available on the platform, the dubs will be added from january, always on Thursdays, as part of the “Quintas de Dublagem” initiative.

Check the dates:

January 6th

The Future Diary (Mirai Nikki)

January 13

January 20th

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life – 2nd season (Season 1 is now available with dubbing on the platform)

January 27th

It has not yet been disclosed which studios are responsible for each dubbing, nor the cast that is working on each anime.

Learn a little about the series:

Future Diary

The anime is based on the manga from sakae esuno, series from 2006 to 2010 on Shonen Ace, by Kadokawa, with 12 compiled volumes, released in Brazil by JBC Publisher in 2013. Between 2008 and 2013, the work gained 3 extra stories by the author, compiled in the manga mosaic (2008), paradox (2010) and Redial (2013, freebie from the animation DVD). The first two were also released by JBC in 2014.

The animation aired in Japan from October 2011 to April 2012, produced by the studio asread. The direction is from Naoto Hosoda, with script of Katsuhiko Takayama. The story deals with Yukiteru Amano, a student who writes in a diary on his cell phone. One day, however, he finds his diary already filled with events from the future, including the prediction of his own death! Unknowingly, he ended up getting into a survival game with 11 more players, involving other “future diaries”. Does he come out of this alive?

Spicy and Wolf – Season 2

Spice & Wolf (Ookami to Koushinryou) is a series of light novels written by Isuna Hasekura, telling of wandering merchant Kraft Lawrence and the werewolf goddess Horo (or Holo), capable of transforming into a 15-year-old girl. Overshadowed by new harvesting methods, Horo wants to go on an adventure and eventually return to her homeland of Yoitsu. After convincing Lawrence, they set off on a journey together.

The work has been published since 2006, with 23 volumes to date. Two seasons of an anime were aired between 2008 and 2009, with 24 episodes in total, not counting the OVA. Both are on Funimation, but the second only has the option of the original language (Japanese) with subtitles.

A VR game came out in September 2019, with the help of a crowdfunded campaign, and there’s a “normal” version on Steam for those who don’t have a virtual reality device. a second game was announced. Both are marketed as “VR animations”.

The anime is a studio production imagine. The dubbing of the 1st season was done by the studio Atma, with direction from Bruna Nogueira.

Back Arrow – 1st part

The original studio anime VOLN it takes place in the fictional land of Lingalind, surrounded by a great wall, which is revered as if it were a deity. But one day, a man named Back Arrow appears there. With no memories, he claims to come “from outside the Wall”… and tries to go back there to remember the past.

back arrow is driven by Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass) and has a script of Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill). Toshiyuki Kanno is responsible for animating the characters designed by Shinobu Ohtaka (author of the manga Magi: the labyrinth of magic).

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life – Season 2

Kono Oto Toma! narrates the Koto Club’s search for new members. The club accepts anyone interested in the art of the koto, a traditional Japanese stringed instrument. Just don’t expect a delinquent kid and a prodigy to end up teaming up and perhaps doing well in competition.

The anime had its 13 episodes produced by the studio Platinum Visium. The manga that gave rise to the animated adaptation is authored by Amyuu and is still unpublished in Brazil — in Japan, the series is in progress with 25 volumes.

soul eater

soul eater is a manga from Atsushi Okubo, originally published in Shonen Gangan, gives Square Enix, from 2004 to 2013, yielding 25 volumes – the Editora JBC brought the series to Brazil. An animation was produced by the studio bones, containing 51 episodes in total, aired from April 2008 to March 2009 in Japan. Directed by Takuya Igarashi, with script of Akatsuki Yamatoya.

The plot takes place in Nevada, USA, where there is a school called Shibusen, created to eliminate beings that feed on human souls to get more power, called Kishin’s Eggs. Besides them, witches also torment humanity.

The manga will get a new publication in Brazil in 2022, in collector’s edition — the call Perfect Edition.

