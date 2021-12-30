SP starts rapid testing for influenza A and B at health posts – News

The city of São Paulo begins, this Thursday (30), rapid testing for the diagnosis of influenza A and B. According to the city hall, this test is “unprecedented in the city”.

This Tuesday (28), 150 thousand tests were purchased, which will be used in all 469 UBSs (Basic Health Units) in the city.

The new tests are aimed at patients who are looking for UBSs with respiratory symptoms. Since last week, this service has been done without the need for an appointment.

The decision comes at a time of advance of the influenza virus. The number of hospitalizations with flu already exceeds 24% of the total of those caused by flu syndromes in the public health system, according to the Covid-19 Panel, of the Municipal Health Department, in the last epidemiological week (December 19th to 25th).

Vaccination

SMS follows with the vaccination against influenza. it is open to everyone with more than 6 months of life.

The SMS (Municipal Health Department) received 1 million doses of the flu vaccine. The Butantan Institute responded to a request from Covisa (Health Surveillance Coordination) of the SMS, which sent an official letter requesting additional doses of the flu vaccine, in an attempt to alleviate the worrying picture of the increase in the number of cases of patients with symptoms respiratory symptoms in the last few days.