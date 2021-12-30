Spacecraft camera captures sensational images of comet Leonard

US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) scientists assess spacecraft’s first data Solar Orbiter, from NASA/ESA, sent back to Earth while watching comet Leonard, a mass of space dust, rock and ice just over 1 kilometer in diameter as it heads towards the Sun.

Images captured Dec. 17-19 by the Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager (SoloHI) aboard the spacecraft show comet Leonard diagonally crossing the field of view. The planets Venus and Mercury are also visible in the upper right corner – Venus appears brighter and moves from left to right.

solar winds

When SoloHI recorded these images, the comet was approximately between the Sun and the spacecraft, with its tails of dust and gas (ion) pointing towards the spacecraft,” said dr. Karl Battams, computer scientist in the NRL’s Heliospheric Physics section. “Toward the end of the image sequence, our view of both tails improves as the angle of view through which we see the comet increases, and SoloHI gets a side view of Leonard.”

Two other observation platforms, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe and NASA’s Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (Stereo, are following the comet from very different places in space. This can provide us with a lot of valuable information about the three-dimensional structure of the tail and solar fluxes.

“We’re hoping to use both Solar Orbiter and Stereo views to get 3D structure and velocity,” said Dr. Robin Colaninno, NRL astrophysicist. “The changes in the comet’s tail give us a great view of the solar winds.”

Toward interstellar space

You comets they are remnants of the swarm of planetesimals that formed the Solar System and retain records from before and during the formation of planets.

Comet Leonard, formally known as C/2021 A1, was discovered on January 3, 2021 by Gregory Leonard, a senior research specialist at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona (USA). Leonard spotted the comet in images taken at Mt. Lemmon Skycenter in Arizona.

According to Battams, there was a lot of discussion among astronomers last week about this comet. “Many people reported a significant clearing around day 14 (before the SoloHI images), and then a so-called subsequent ‘burst’ in the last 24 hours, with indeterminate behavior in the interim,” he said. “My suspicion is that (…) these explosions could be the beginning of a slow and fatal rupture. But it’s too early to say for sure – it might just be a rant, so to speak.”

SoloHI watched the comet until it left its field of vision on December 22nd. At its closest approach, on January 3, 2021, Leonard will come within 90 million kilometers of the Sun, a little more than half the distance between Earth and the star. If it doesn’t disintegrate, current orbit calculations show that its path will send it to the interstellar space, never to return to our Solar System.

