Spanish company involved in corruption gets billionaire loan from BNDES

Despite the apparent public divorce, when it comes to reaching into the taxpayer’s pocket, Bolsonaro and João Doria are getting married.

Through a PPP, the Doria government contracted the Spanish group Acciona to complete Line 6-Orange of the São Paulo subway, in a deal initially announced at R$17 billion.

The total value will only be known at the end of the work, if it is completed. Additives and supplements abound.

The Bolsodoria partner will come in the form of money: R$ 7 billion, 41% of the contracted amount, will come from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), chaired by Gustavo Montezano, a friend of Flávio and Eduardo Bolsonaro.

In a press release, he said that “the operation marks a new stage in the financing of infrastructure works in the country, using common practices in the sector in developed countries.” The operation is among the top ten of the BNDES at all times.

What he did not say is that Acciona is a corrupt group, involved in several scandals, among them the so-called Plaza Case. Last February, the construction company Acciona pledged to pay 60 million euros to the government to settle its subsidiary civil liability in the scandal.

It is not commonplace in developed countries, public development banks finance companies involved in theft.

In Brazil, not only is it not commonplace, but it is also a decision-making criterion adopted by the BNDES itself when releasing credit. Any Brazilian company is subject to a term of commitment.

It is in Paragraph II – With respect to legal practices, which obliges the Brazilian company to declare that: in Item a) “it complies with anti-corruption laws, regulations and policies, as well as the determinations and rules issued by any body or entity, national or foreign, to which it is subject by legal or contractual obligation, whose purpose is to curb or prevent corrupt practices, illegal expenses related to political activity…”

In Item b) “it is not aware that suppliers of products or services essential to the exportation object of this financing have performed any act related thereto that violates any of the rules mentioned in subparagraph ‘a’ of this item”.

The term is clear: the Brazilian company cannot be involved in corruption and, furthermore, it has to ensure that its suppliers and buyers, even foreign ones, are not corrupt either.

The Brazilian media, believe me, is celebrating. According to Estadão, “the loan to the concessionaire for Line 6-Orange has particular features. According to Petrônio Cançado, the BNDES’ Infrastructure Credit director, the idea is to make this model the new standard at the bank. ‘The main thing is to have the EPC contract well done, with mechanisms that allow for the protection of the project. Thus, the package of guarantees is defined on a case-by-case basis, providing comfort for us to bring investors””.

It is very good to know that Acciona does not need to submit any bank guarantee and, if an accident happens during the work or if it is unable to pay the loan, there is no problem, it will not have to hand over any assets.

This contractual innovation gives a lot of peace of mind to the BNDES’ shareholder, the Brazilian people.