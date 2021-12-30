Speculated at Atltico, Arturo Vidal posted a photo with Flamengo’s shirt

See all Series A team signings for 2022
There is no description for this image or gallery
“Enjoying my last day of rest, I am very happy to enjoy it with my children. Now let’s get back to work to earn everything that comes in 2022…”, said the player in the photo caption.
Italian football is at a standstill due to the end-of-the-year festivities. Inter’s last game was on the 22nd, against Torino, and the next one will be on January 6th.
In the current season, Vidal has two goals in 17 games. The athlete has been at Inter since 2020/2021, after passing through Barcelona.
Enjoying my last rest, I’m happy to enjoy with my friends.
Now we will return to work to earn everything that comes this 2022…%uD83D%uDE1C%uD83D%uDC51%uD83D%uDC4C%uD83C%uDFFC%uD83E%uDDBE%u2764%uFE0F%uD83D%uDE4F%uD83D%u pic.twitter.com/gcYnlfJTiP
%u2014 Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) December 29, 2021