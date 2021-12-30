Speculated at Atltico, Arturo Vidal posted a photo with Flamengo’s shirt

Speculated in the Atlantic, Arturo Vidal has a contract with Internazionale until June 2022 (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Speculated at Atltico last week, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal posted this Wednesday a photo with Flamengo’s shirt. The 34-year-old has a contract with Italy’s Internazionale only until June 2022.

See all Series A team signings for 2022

“Enjoying my last day of rest, I am very happy to enjoy it with my children. Now let’s get back to work to earn everything that comes in 2022…”, said the player in the photo caption.

Italian football is at a standstill due to the end-of-the-year festivities. Inter’s last game was on the 22nd, against Torino, and the next one will be on January 6th.

In the current season, Vidal has two goals in 17 games. The athlete has been at Inter since 2020/2021, after passing through Barcelona.