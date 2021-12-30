Spider-Man 3: How did Marvel convince Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to be in No Return Home? – Movie news

Kevin Feige reveals behind the scenes of the film by Tom Holland, which had the special support of producer Amy Pascal, in the new partnership Marvel and Sony.

Attention: This news contains Spider-Man SPOILERS: No Return Home! Read at your own risk!

You’ve probably heard of this little movie (but not) called Spider-Man: No Homecoming, which is breaking box office records worldwide. The film pays tribute to all Peter Parker franchises on the big screen, not only by bringing several classic villains from the sagas, but also promoting the long-awaited reunion between the heroes played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in theaters. This is further proof of the influence of Marvel Studios these days (including its partnership with Sony Pictures), but how did they achieve such a feat that delighted fans?

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in Spider-Man 3?





To the delight of the audience, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their versions of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Return Home, teaming up with the current hero of Tom Holland to face several villains such as Green Beetle (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). They emerge through the multiverse, caused by a wrong spell by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and end up being accidentally summoned by Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) to help the protagonist.

More than special guest appearances, the two veteran actors have important roles in the third act of No Way Home (in the original), supporting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the final battle. Tobey Maguire’s hero stops Tony Stark’s young apprentice (Robert Downey Jr.) from killing the Green Beetle — which, in turn, caused a tragedy with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Andrew Garfield’s version saves MJ, in an arc of redemption after the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Then they embrace and return to their respective realities.

How did Marvel manage to make the comeback of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire?





The return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has garnered critical praise (including from AdoroCinema) and heated screams from fans in theaters. Although rumors of such a surprise have been circulated on the internet, the stars have denied such participation in the project for months, to keep the surprise for as long as possible — unlike what they did with Harry Styles in Eternos, for example. In an interview with The New York Times, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that doing this was more complicated than it sounds.

Although both actors have shown interest in the project, it’s difficult to follow through on negotiations without releasing the script – a Marvel tradition that keeps the script under lock and key during discussions. To call Tobey and Andrew, Feige had a very special help: Amy Pascal, a producer at Sony Pictures since 2006, who worked with the stars on their respective Spider-Man franchises.

“[Eu dizia] that they weren’t cameos made to make money, that they were real roles. That I was with them the first time and that I would be again. That I have a lot of respect for them and for all the work we’ve done together over the years,” said Pascal. And we’re very happy that it worked out, isn’t it?