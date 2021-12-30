‘Spider-Man’ topples ‘Star Wars’ and breaks record for Sony Pictures

After achieving the feat of being the first film since the beginning of the pandemic to gross $1 billion worldwide, now “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has now given Sony Pictures its biggest box office in history by reaching the mark of US$ 1.16 billion dollars, about R$ 6.43 billion in the conversion to the real. Information is from Deadline website.

There are already US$ 516.4 million dollars at the box office in the United States alone, and another US$ 644.9 million collected worldwide, with US$ 28.4 million (about R$ 161.7 million) obtained just yesterday.

Sony’s previous record belonged to the predecessor of the current film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”), released in 2019 and globally grossing $1.13 billion.

In terms of comparing the record for the feature, in just 12 days in the US, the new film by Peter Parker surpassed, in the middle of the pandemic, the US$ 515.2 million dollars of “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Skywalker Ascension” ( “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), from 2019, which earned that amount in 91 days of exhibition.

Also according to Deadline, “Sem Volta para Casa” is already Sony’s top box office in the US, the 14th highest box office in North America in history and the fifth MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) film to be among the highest-grossing films in history in the country, being the third fastest feature film to reach US$ 500 million in history — approximately R$ 2.85 billion converted to real.

The expectation is that at the current rate of sales at the US box office, despite the imminent omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the film will finish its domestic gross in the range of 750 to 800 million dollars, while continuing to attract viewers in theaters around the world.

Only success in Brazil made the feature the biggest movie premiere in the history of Brazilian cinemas.

The film will premiere on streaming in 2022, in the HBO Max catalogue.