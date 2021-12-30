Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Peter Nurse and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – 2022 has already started in Brazil, although the calendar is still in 2021, with the promise of a stoppage and strike of civil servants with typical careers in the State for the beginning of the year.

Putin and Biden will discuss Ukraine, while members of the European Central Bank (ECB) debate inflationary pressures. Equity markets are expected to end the year on a high, and Crude Oil awaits OPEC to discuss production levels.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, December 30th.

1. Happy New Year, with tax risk renewal!

The took off again from abroad on the eve to close down 0.72% to 104,107 points, while the dollar future broke the BRL 5.70 at the end of the session with an advance of 1.34% to BRL 5.7037. Despite the low liquidity with the end-of-year recess, an old theme that haunts Brazilian investors is renewed about to enter 2022: fiscal risk.

The main topic on Wednesday (29) was the announcement of a stoppage in January and the call for a strike in February of federal civil servants with typical careers in the State, who are demanding salary increases. It is a response to the approval of the 2022 Budget with the readjustment foreseen only for police officers.

After 738 Internal Revenue auditors have handed over senior positions in protest to the government since last week, now it is the turn of Central Bank officials to do the same next Monday (3/1).

These demands are yet another source of pressure on the 2022 budget, election year. The market is afraid that the government will make a new flexibility in the spending ceiling to meet the dissatisfaction of public servants, as there are no more resources provided unless the government makes a reallocation on top of resources from other budget items – in this case , would only transfer the sticking point to other themes in the Budget.

It is noteworthy that the PEC dos Precatórios, approved this month, has already changed the public spending limit rules to meet the creation of Auxílio Brasil, a new income transfer program with greater value and scope than the former Bolsa Família.

“Not to say that we are not talking about flowers”, the newspaper Valor Econômico reports that auctions have already raised US$ 42.2 billion in investments contracted in basic sanitation after approval of the new regulatory framework for the sector in July 2020. Yesterday, the last block Cedae, a water sanitation and distribution company in Rio de Janeiro, was auctioned with the victory of the Águas do Brasil group with an offer of R$2.2 billion.

2. Conversation between Biden and Putin about Ukraine

US President , and Russian President Vladimir Putin, are expected to talk on Thursday amid rising tensions over the situation in eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s intentions towards Ukraine have worried the West since the takeover of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. The situation has worsened in recent weeks, with the US accusing Moscow of conspiring to invade the Eastern European country, pointing to the concentration of tens of thousands of soldiers near the Ukrainian border in the past two months.

Russia officially denies planning an attack on Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it pleases.

That said, Moscow has expressed concern about NATO’s eastward expansion and has sought reassurances that Ukraine or other neighboring countries will not be allowed to join the Western military alliance or harbor advanced weapons from the security bloc.

The conference call will be at 5:30 pm (Brasília time), according to the White House.

3. End of the year with new records on Wall Street?

US equities are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, aided by more positive news about the coronavirus vaccine against the micron strain of coronavirus and ahead of the release of the latest US labor market data.

At 9:16 am, the prices advanced 0.15%, rose 0.18%, while the gains were 0.27%. It already opened up 0.3%, while the ETF, which measures the performance of Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, retreated 0.07% in the pre-market.

The leading averages are expected to end the year on a positive note, with all three indices in green for December, boosted by hopes that further coronavirus-related restrictions will not be needed in 2022, as the Omicron variant is seen as less dangerous than other variants, even if the number of cases continues to increase.

On Thursday, the tone helped with news that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 single-dose vaccine (NYSE:) (SA:) was 84% ​​effective in preventing hospitalization in southern healthcare professionals. Africans who were infected with the Omicron variant, according to a study published on Thursday.

Also in the spotlight on Thursday will be Micron (NASDAQ:) (SA:) after memory chip makers warned that restrictions in the Chinese city of Xian against advancing Covid-19 could hamper the manufacture of its chip in town.

The key economic data is the weekly figure at 10:30 am, which is expected to remain virtually unchanged from the previous week’s 205,000, a level that is generally consistent with pre-pandemic levels.

4. The dispute between falcons and doves at the ECB

The market may have finally decided that the currency was too hot to ignore, but the debate over rising prices in the country is still ongoing.

The ECB earlier this month raised its forecasts to above its target of 2% for this year and in 2022, while forecasting that inflation would fall below that value in the next two years.

However, ECB board member Klaas Knot said in an interview on Thursday that eurozone inflation could well exceed current forecasts for the coming years, saying the central bank’s outlook could turn out to be too optimistic. .

“I have a different view, I think the chance of us remaining stuck above 2% is so great. Not much above 2%, but still,” Knot told Dutch daily Trouw.

This view was contradicted by Governing Council member Ignazio Visco, who said on Thursday that forecasts that inflation in the eurozone will be below 2% in 2023 and 2024 are exposed to downside rather than upside risks.

This internal debate between hawks and pigeons within the ECB is likely to go on for some time and could heat up.

5. Crude oil enjoys an exceptional year

Oil prices weakened on Thursday, returning some of the gains from the previous session after data showed continued demand from the world’s biggest consumer despite rising Covid cases.

At 9:25 am, oil was down 0.51% to $76.17 a barrel, while oil was down 0.45% to $78.85 a barrel.

Those in the US dropped 3.6 million barrels in the week to December 24, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, released on Wednesday, almost in line with what the American Petroleum Institute released on Tuesday.

The and also fell, indicating that demand remains strong despite record Covid-19 cases in the US.

Oil is on track to post gains of between 50% and 60% in 2021 as demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels, while major producers have taken a very cautious stance when returning production to the market.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are expected to meet next week to assess production policy towards 2022.