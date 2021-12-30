STF rejects MP’s appeal and releases Maranhão from reimbursement to SUS

The Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal of the Federal Public Ministry against a previous decision that did not comply with the request to punish the state of Maranhão for non-compliance with the minimum allocation of 12% of net income from taxes and constitutional and legal transfers for actions and public health services between 2000 and 2007.

Action against Maranhão has expired, according to Carmen Lúcia. Rosinei Coutinho/STF

The decision was taken unanimously in the Court’s Virtual Plenary, in a judgment that has already ended. The rapporteur, Minister Carmen Lúcia, did not respond to the MP’s request and criticized the action.

“Three times I ordered the parties to manifest their interest in composing an agreement. Maranhão manifested itself for conciliation, while the Union and the Federal Public Ministry expressed their disinterest in conciliation”, he wrote in his vote.

“The appellant’s arguments, insufficient to modify the appealed decision, only demonstrate nonconformity and resistance to putting an end to processes that drag on to the detriment of efficient jurisdictional provision”, added the magistrate.

The appeal was filed to contest the decision taken by the STF in the judgment of the Original Civil Action (ACO) 3,161. In the judgment held in August 2021, the minister understood that the claim to reimbursement to the treasury had already expired.

The MPF intended that the state would be obliged to reimburse the local Unified Health System (SUS) in more than R$ 946 million, monetarily corrected, for non-compliance with the rule provided for in Constitutional Amendment 29/2000. He argued that the prescription applied to the request should be as broad as possible or removed, because the non-allocation of public resources to health would violate, directly or indirectly, a fundamental right.

When dismissing the action, the reporter cited the Supreme Court’s understanding that only claims for compensation to the treasury based on the practice of intentional administrative improbity of the Administrative Impropriety Law (Law 8429/1992) are imprescriptible, which is not the case of the records. “As for other unlawful acts, the claim to repair damages to the Public Treasury is prescriptive,” he said.

The minister noted that the action was proposed in 2014, with the intention of indemnification of differences when the statute of limitations of five years foreseen for actions against the Public Treasury had already passed. Also according to Carmen Lúcia, the causes of impediment, suspension and interruption of the statute of limitations provided for in articles 199 to 202 of the Civil Code are absent in the case.

Click here to read Carmen Lúcia’s vote

ACO 3.161