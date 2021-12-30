STJ denies father’s request for vaccination of seven-year-old daughter against Covid-19

The father of a seven-year-old girl sent an injunction requesting an injunction to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to ensure the immediate vaccination of his daughter against Covid-19, regardless of the Ministry of Health’s decision regarding the inclusion of children aged five to 11 years in the National Immunization Program. The request, however, was denied by Minister Humberto Martins, president of the STJ, this Wednesday (29).

According to the father, the federal government is putting up “merely ideological obstacles” to postpone the decision on the vaccination of children. The allegation is based on a statement from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) that authorizes the offer of immunization agents for this age group.

For the minister of STJ, the writ of mandamus presented by the father does not demonstrate that the daughter is at risk of suffering some “irreparable damage” if she is not immunized immediately.

In addition, the injunction was denied as a way to avoid undue interference by the Judiciary in other powers. According to Martins, to assume that the Executive takes administrative decisions illegally would be “subversion of the legal regime of administrative law”, violating the principle of separation of powers.

When rejecting the injunction, the minister also recalled that the issue of childhood immunization against Covid-19 is already being analyzed by the Supreme Court.

