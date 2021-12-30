STJ denies father’s request to vaccinate 7-year-old daughter against covid-19

The president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Humberto Martins, today denied a request from a father to ensure that his seven-year-old daughter was vaccinated against covid-19. According to the minister, the decision respects the public health policies outlined by the Executive and avoids interference by the Judiciary in other powers.

In the application, the father, who is a lawyer, stated that the government is delaying the start of the immunization of children for “merely ideological reasons”. Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized vaccination for the age group from 5 to 11 years ago almost two weeks ago, but there is still no date for the campaign to start.

Minister Martins also considered that there is no urgency in the request, that is, the risk of irreparable damage while awaiting the regular procedure by the Court. For him, if he granted the request, it could “disorder the entire logic of the regular functioning of the State”.

He also highlighted that childhood vaccination is a matter for action at the STF (Supreme Court of Justice), whose rapporteur is Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. Last week, he gave a period of five days for the Ministry of Health to explain the proposal to require parents to present a prescription for children to be vaccinated against covid. In response, the secretary of the folder said that vaccines are safe for children.

Earlier this week, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the format for childhood vaccinations would be announced on January 5th.