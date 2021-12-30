STJ denies lawyer’s request to vaccinate 7-year-old daughter against Covid

The president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister Humberto Martins, denied a lawyer’s request to vaccinate his 7-year-old daughter against Covid-19. In Brazil, immunization for children aged 5 to 11 years is under public consultation, and is expected to start in January 2022.

The preliminary injunction, requested on December 24, was denied this Wednesday (29/12). The president considered that it is the responsibility of the Executive Branch to establish a public policy on vaccination. For the minister, the “danger of delay” was not proven.

In the initial request, Londrina’s lawyer, who works in his own cause, justified that he did not want “to wait for lucidity, where darkness reigns, of the current government to decide to buy and apply the vaccine”.

The minister, however, considered that there was not enough justification for granting an injunction on duty. The lawyer was notified of the decision by email.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the information that the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19 will start in January. Currently, the federal folder promotes public consultation on vaccination aimed at this age group, after minister Marcelo Queiroga stated that the topic “is not a consensus”.

The date had already been anticipated by the metropolises last week. According to sources at the ministry, the vaccination of children will start on January 10th.

The subject has been the target of controversy since the directors of Anvisa, responsible for approving the use of the immunizing agent, received threats.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), filed a lawsuit in which he asks that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) be investigated for having said that he would disclose the names of the technicians from Anvisa responsible for approving the vaccination of children against Covid- 19.

After requesting the statement of defense of Bolsonaro, the magistrate asked for a statement from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) on the need for an investigation. In the lawsuit, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), leader of the PT caucus in the Chamber, accuses the president of intimidating employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The extraordinary secretary for coping with Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, sent a technical note to the Supreme Court in which it clarifies that no safety issue was identified in the vaccine for children over 5 years old, that is, the immunizing agent is completely safe.

“Before recommending vaccination [contra a] Covid-19 for children, scientists have carried out clinical trials with thousands of children and no serious safety concerns have been identified,” the secretary said in the document.

