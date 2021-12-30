STJ denies lawyer’s request to vaccinate 7-year-old daughter against Covid

The president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister Humberto Martins, denied a lawyer’s request to vaccinate his 7-year-old daughter against Covid-19. In Brazil, immunization for children aged 5 to 11 years is under public consultation, and is expected to start in January 2022.

The preliminary injunction, requested on December 24, was denied this Wednesday (29/12). The president considered that it is the responsibility of the Executive Branch to establish a public policy on vaccination. For the minister, the “danger of delay” was not proven.

In the initial request, Londrina’s lawyer, who works in his own cause, justified that he did not want “to wait for lucidity, where darkness reigns, of the current government to decide to buy and apply the vaccine”.

The minister, however, considered that there was not enough justification for granting an injunction on duty. The lawyer was notified of the decision by email.

***child-what-you-know-vaccination On December 16, Anvisa approved the application of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children aged 5 to 11 years. For this, a pediatric version of the vaccine will be used, called Comirnatybaona/Getty Images ***vaccination-of-child-what-you-know-of-child-what-you-know-(2)-of-child-what-you-know-(11) The vaccine is specific for children and has a different concentration from that used in adults. The Comirnaty dose is equivalent to one third of that applied to people over 12 years oldIgo Estrela/Metropolis ***child-what-you-know-vaccination Despite the authorization, the start of vaccination of children in Brazil depends on the readiness of the Ministry of Health, since the Ministry is responsible for including the public in the National Immunization Program (PNI) and acquiring special dosesAline Massuca/Metropolis ***vaccination-of-children-what-if-you-know-professionals pushing patient in gurney Since the beginning of the pandemic, 301 children between 5 and 11 years old have died from the coronavirus in the countryER Productions Limited/ Getty Images ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) This corresponds to 14.3 deaths per month, or one every other day. Furthermore, according to data from the Ministry of Health, the prevalence of the disease in children is significant. Apart from the number of deaths, there are thousands of hospitalizationsGetty Images ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) According to Fiocruz, vaccinating children against Covid is necessary to prevent the virus from circulating at high levels, in addition to ensuring the health of little onesVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) However, the positioning of Anvisa has caused a clash in the country. Since the approval to apply the vaccine to children, the regulatory agency has been criticized by Bolsonaro, its supporters and anti-vaccine groups.HUGO BARRETO/Metropolis ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) Contrary to the agency’s decision, the Ministry of Health announced the opening of a public consultation to discuss the application of the vaccine in children. Contributions must be made online by January 2 at https://www.gov.br/saude/pt-br Igo Estrela/Metropolis ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) Faced with this scenario, the Brazilian societies of Immunizations (SBIm), Infectious Diseases (SBI) and Pediatrics (SBP) expressed themselves in favor of authorization because they understand that immunization is the solution to ensure the health of childrenDisclosure/ Health Goiânia ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) Hugo Barreto/Metropolis ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) Aline Massuca/Metropolis ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) According to data from Pfizer, approximately 7% of children who took a dose of the immunizing agent had some reaction, but in only 3.5% of them these adverse events were related to the vaccine. None of them were seriousIgo Estrela/Metropolis ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) Countries like Israel, Chile, Canada, Colombia, United Kingdom, Argentina, Cuba, and the European Union itself, for example, are some of the places that have authorized vaccination against Covid-19 in childrenGetty Images ***child-what-you-know-child-what-you-know-vaccination (2) In the United States, about 5 million doses have been administered to the public aged 5 to 11 yearsbaona/Getty Images ***vaccination-of-child-what-you-know-of-child-what-you-know-(2)-of-child-what-you-know-(11) On December 23, the Ministry of Health announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children ages 5 to 11 will be released from January 10th. However, it will be necessary to present a medical prescription for immunization Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis 0

Under review

The Ministry of Health confirmed the information that the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19 will start in January. Currently, the federal folder promotes public consultation on vaccination aimed at this age group, after minister Marcelo Queiroga stated that the topic “is not a consensus”.

The date had already been anticipated by the metropolises last week. According to sources at the ministry, the vaccination of children will start on January 10th.

The subject has been the target of controversy since the directors of Anvisa, responsible for approving the use of the immunizing agent, received threats.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), filed a lawsuit in which he asks that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) be investigated for having said that he would disclose the names of the technicians from Anvisa responsible for approving the vaccination of children against Covid- 19.

After requesting the statement of defense of Bolsonaro, the magistrate asked for a statement from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) on the need for an investigation. In the lawsuit, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), leader of the PT caucus in the Chamber, accuses the president of intimidating employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The extraordinary secretary for coping with Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, sent a technical note to the Supreme Court in which it clarifies that no safety issue was identified in the vaccine for children over 5 years old, that is, the immunizing agent is completely safe.

“Before recommending vaccination [contra a] Covid-19 for children, scientists have carried out clinical trials with thousands of children and no serious safety concerns have been identified,” the secretary said in the document.