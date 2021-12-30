Striker contradicts the board’s plans and becomes a problem for São Paulo; player wants to stay at the club

Despite not meeting what was expected in the year 2021, the player wants to stay in Tricolor and has already made it clear that he is not willing to terminate the contract.

The board of São Paulo moves behind the scenes, eyeing the 2022 season, and works on the cast assembly technician’s work Rogerio Ceni. With an eye on reinforcements, Tricolor Paulista lives with financial problems and also evaluates ways to reduce its payroll and gain “breath” to seek new hires.

The club wants to make more exits in this final stretch of the year, but has been facing difficulties. One of incognitos for 2022 involves the situation of eder, which ended up becoming a problem for São Paulo to solve, as pointed out by the report on the website “Globoesporte.com” this Wednesday morning (29).

After being hired with the expectation of becoming the team’s protagonists, the 35-year-old striker struggled to keep up, accumulating 29 matches, being 13 as holder, with five goals and two assists. THE Tricolor signaled the desire to amicably terminate the contract, possibility that it’s not in the player’s plans.

Eder’s intention is stay in Morumbi, expecting to receive more opportunities of Ceni next season. In addition, another problem for São Paulo involves overdue amounts with the player. The Tricolor must gloves, which is the award for signing the contract, and image rights to shirt 23.

The board assesses the situation and knows that early termination of the bond, which lasts until the end of next year, would mean a high cost. So far, Eder showed no interest in giving up part of the signed commitment with the club and hinders any chance of agreement.