Study indicates that vaccines increase protection for those who already had covid-19

Researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) published today (29) a study on vaccines against covid-19 used in Brazil that increase protection against SARS-CoV-2 in those who have previously had the disease. The work was published in format preprint at the site Medrxiv, which means it has yet to be reviewed by other scientists.

The researchers evaluated 22,565 individuals over the age of 18 who had two positive RT-PCR tests and 68,000 who tested positive and then negative, between February and November of this year.

According to the article, vaccination with two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and CoronaVac, or with a single dose of Janssen, was able to reduce symptomatic reinfections and severe cases of the disease in those who had previously contracted covid-19. The research showed that when the vaccine requires two doses, the application of the second dose actually raised the level of protection against reinfections in the individuals studied.

The main researcher responsible for the study, Julio Croda, from Fiocruz Mato Grosso do Sul, explains that the analysis had the national database on notification, hospitalization and vaccination and confirms the need to complete the vaccination schedule even in those who already had covid-19.

“The importance of being vaccinated is the main message, and the need for these two doses to maximize protection. We see that some countries even recommend only one dose for those who had covid-19, considering that they already have a certain level of neutralizing antibodies. But this kind of real-life assessment of effectiveness shows that there is an additional gain with the second dose. It’s a substantial gain against severe forms,” ​​he said in an interview with Fiocruz News Agency.

In analyzing the data, the researchers found that, after the initial infection, the effectiveness against symptomatic disease 14 days after the full vaccination schedule is 37.5% for CoronaVac, 53.4% ​​for AstraZeneca, 35.8% for Janssen and 63.7% for Pfizer. The effectiveness against hospitalization and death, also after 14 days of application, is 82.2% with CoronaVac, 90.8% with AstraZeneca, 87.7% with Pfizer and 59.2% with Janssen. The full study can be accessed in English at site Medrxiv.

Subject amended at 7:11 pm to add information