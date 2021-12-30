SulAmérica buys Sompo Saúde for R$ 230 million – Money Times

THE South America (SULA11) signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Sompo Saúde for R$ 230 million, according to the relevant fact disclosed this Thursday (30).

Controlled by Sompo Seguros, Sompo Saúde is an insurance company health São Paulo with a portfolio of approximately 116 thousand beneficiaries.

The transaction reinforces SulAmérica’s position in the city and metropolitan region of São Paulo and reaffirms the company’s growth strategy in healthcare and dentistry by adding approximately R$ 650 million in annual revenues to the results.

“The transaction […] will allow SulAmérica, as one of the leaders in the supplementary health market in Brazil, to add to Sompo Saúde in Brazil beneficiaries, clients, brokers and providers its entire comprehensive health and coordinated care strategy that has been successfully developed in recent years. years, increasing quality, assistance and reception”, commented the company.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain usual conditions precedent set forth in the agreement, including the approval of competent regulatory bodies.