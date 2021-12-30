SulAmérica buys Sompo Saúde for R$ 230 million – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on SulAmérica buys Sompo Saúde for R$ 230 million – Money Times 5 Views

Controlled by Sompo Seguros, Sompo Saúde is a health insurance company in São Paulo with a portfolio of approximately 116 thousand beneficiaries (Image: Reproduction/Sompo Seguros)

THE South America (SULA11) signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Sompo Saúde for R$ 230 million, according to the relevant fact disclosed this Thursday (30).

Controlled by Sompo Seguros, Sompo Saúde is an insurance company health São Paulo with a portfolio of approximately 116 thousand beneficiaries.

The transaction reinforces SulAmérica’s position in the city and metropolitan region of São Paulo and reaffirms the company’s growth strategy in healthcare and dentistry by adding approximately R$ 650 million in annual revenues to the results.

“The transaction […] will allow SulAmérica, as one of the leaders in the supplementary health market in Brazil, to add to Sompo Saúde in Brazil beneficiaries, clients, brokers and providers its entire comprehensive health and coordinated care strategy that has been successfully developed in recent years. years, increasing quality, assistance and reception”, commented the company.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain usual conditions precedent set forth in the agreement, including the approval of competent regulatory bodies.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Smiles offers up to 25% discount on domestic tickets to fly in January

THE smiles is offering up to 25% off domestic tickets to fly in January. The …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved