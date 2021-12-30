SulAmérica (SULA11) announces purchase; CSN (CSNA3), Valid (VLID3) and Copel (CPLE6) inform about earnings and more news

This Thursday’s InfoMoney Radar highlights the purchase by SulAmerica of Sompo Saúde Seguros for R$ 230 million and the distribution of earnings by CSN (CSNA3), Copel (CPLE3), Valid (VLID3) and EDP (ENBR3) .

SulAmérica (SULA11)

Sul América informed that its subsidiary Sul América Companhia de Seguro Saúde signed a contract with Sompo Seguros to acquire 100% of the shares of Sompo Saúde Seguros, for R$ 230 million.

Sompo Saúde is a health insurance company that currently serves approximately 116 thousand beneficiaries and has a strong presence in the State of São Paulo. It is controlled by Sompo Seguros, a subsidiary of the Sompo Holdings Group, one of the largest insurance groups in Japan and the world, with 130 years of experience in the market.

“When completed, the transaction will further reinforce SulAmérica’s relevant position in the city of São Paulo and its metropolitan region, reaffirming the growth strategy in the Health and Dental segment, adding approximately R$ 650 million annually in revenue and contributing significantly relevant to the Company’s results, including through the operational synergies that will be made possible.”

CSN’s Board of Directors approved the payment, as an advance of the mandatory minimum dividend, of interest on equity in the amount of BRL 256.952 million, to the account of profits calculated in the balance sheet drawn up on November 30, 2021.

The Amount corresponds to the gross amount of R$0.19150790423 per share. Interest on equity will be paid to shareholders by May 30, 2022. Shareholders registered with the depositary institution Banco Bradesco SA on January 4, 2022 are entitled to receive JCPs.

From 01/05/2022 onwards, the trading of shares of this company on the Brazilian stock exchange will be carried out ex-rights to the respective interest on capital.

Copel announced that the board of directors determined the anticipation of a portion of interest on equity, in replacement of dividends for the year 2021, in the amount of BRL 240 million, leading to a gain in the result of 2021 of BRL 81, 6 million and cash preservation in the order of R$45.6 million.

The proposal will remunerate shareholders with shares of the company on December 31st. The amount distributed and the payment date will be ratified by the annual general meeting of shareholders. The council also ordered the presentation of periodic newsletters on sustainability to the board.

Valid Solutions (VLID3)

On Wednesday, Valid announced that the board of directors approved the payment to shareholders of interest on equity for 2021 in the gross amount of R$23.145 million, or R$0.29 for each of 79.713 million shares ordinary.

EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3)

EDP ​​Brasil announced the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$ 454.8 million to holders of company shares until January 4, 2022. From the following day, January 5, the shares will be negotiated ex-interest – without the right to payments. The company has not set a date for payment, but said that it will take place until December 31, 2022, without correction.

Syn Prop (SYNE3)

Syn Prop and Tech, formerly Cyrela Commercial Properties, purchased, together with CCP/CPP Parallel Holding Cajamar I LLC, 5 commercial floors of Tower D in sector “C” of Condomínio WTorre JK for R$ 51.5 million.

The property is located at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, in São Paulo. Considering the parking spaces, the area is 2,283.22 m². Syn accounts for 30% of the purchase, and Parallel LLC, 70%.

Positive (POSI3)

Positivo announced that it had signed a contract with the TSE – Superior Electoral Court for the supply of 139,415 thousand electronic voting machines, in the amount of R$ 844.931 million. This represents 79% of the total number of ballot boxes provided for in the tender. On Monday, the company had informed about a contract for 176,000 ballot boxes.

On December 21, Braskem announced that it signed a contractual amendment on the supply of gas by Bahiagás (Companhia de Gás da Bahia). The contract provides for the supply of 975,000 m³ per day for the period between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, in the amount of R$751.786 million.

Bahiagás is controlled by the government of Bahia, Mitsui and Gaspetro, controlled by Petrobras, which holds 47.03% of the voting capital and 36.15% of the total capital of Braskem.

Alupar announced that its subsidiary Transmissora Serra da Mantiqueira, in which it holds 51% of the total share capital, received from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) a term authorizing the receipt of revenue as of December 23, 2021, bringing forward by approximately of 8 months its energization.

Thus, an Annual Allowed Revenue (RAP) of R$ 120 million will be added for the 2021 and 2022 cycle. The total investment of the project to be united will be around R$ 893 million.

The project is located in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and consists of the implementation of a 500kV transmission line between Fernão Dias and Terminal Rio, with a length of 330 km.

