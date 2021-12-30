Tabata Amaral and the crazy PT member; Check Everything Here

× Photo: Alexandre Amarante/PDT at the Chamber

Tabata Amaral remained indigestible for some sectors of the Brazilian left in 2021. The congresswoman was frowned upon when she voted in favor of pension reform, in 2019.

The episode generated a crisis within his then party, the PDT, who even distanced her from her party activities. Since then, their relationship has never been the best.

In May 2021, the TSE decided that Tabata could leave the PDT without losing its mandate. The ministers understood that there was discrimination of the party with the deputy and that this could be considered just cause for disaffiliation..

Later, in September, the parliamentarian would confirm her affiliation to the PSB, party of her boyfriend and mayor of Recife, João Campos.

Throughout the year, Tabata maintained his critical attitude to Jair Bolsonaro. She defended impeachment on several occasions, including alongside political figures she did not fully agree with.

On September 12, the deputy went to Paulista alongside members of the MBL and Presidents of the Third Way, to ask the president to leave. The event was sabotaged by the PT and Tabata was heavily criticized by for participating in it..

The anger of the old left against the parliament would have its most disgusting moment days later, with José de Abreu, crazy PT. The actor shared a publication with threats to her on a social network:

“If I meet on the street, I punch until I get arrested.”

After the negative repercussion of sharing, the actor once again went to the social network and made fun of his “cancellation“:

“Come on, guys, today is the day to cancel Zé de Abreu. Oops! It is me!”

José de Abreu had to “apologize” (in many quotes). He claimed that Tabata “acted intelligently” to the “magnify the error” that he committed.

“It can even serve to alert, to report something out of place. In my case, I wanted to say something like this, implicitly: ‘Deputy, you say I hit you hard, but look at this!’.”

In an interview with Crusoe, Tabata Amaral criticized the reaction of the left groups to the attack suffered by José de Abreu.

According to Tabata, many of those who say “defending women’s rights” they were silent on the case.

“He’s already spat on a woman, called me a bastard, recorded a video full of attacks against me. It’s a typical case of a female aggressor on social networks. It is not an isolated case. No doubt, it’s hypocrisy. Everyone who claims to fight for women’s rights, against violence, is silent, endorse people like himee is colluding with what happens. Perhaps the hypocrisy of the left is clearer at the moment, but machismo is the most supra-partisan thing that exists in politics.”

José de Abreu is not one, but a legion, as the deputy found..

