Tadeu Schmidt ‘rehearses’ the BBB 22 wall as a joke with the family

Tadeu Schmidt, 47, put the family in the BBB 22 mood this afternoon by sharing a game in a sort of “wall” to decide who would buy the house’s bread. In a video posted on Instagram, the journalist, who will be the new presenter of the reality show, prepares a farewell speech for his daughter, 19-year-old Valentina.

“You ran away from responsibility. When your chance to help arose, you hid, and that’s unforgivable inside this house. The result is that everyone voted for you. Whoever leaves the house today, to buy bread at the bakery, is you Valentina Schmidt,” he says in the video. In the scene, which is still interrupted by the cry of a baby, the family is divided between those who celebrate and mourn the “defeat” of their eldest daughter.

“I can’t stand the anxiety! I’m already practicing here at home! Later this week, we open voting to see who will make the New Year’s Eve drinks…”, he wrote in captions. “PS: It was a chance for you to meet my mother-in-law! But she was very upset when her granddaughter left to buy bread… My mother-in-law is not lucky on video…”, he added. In the images, Dona Antoinette, Ana Cristina’s mother, appears hiding her face with her hands while she is sitting on the sofa.

This week, Tadeu Schmidt was thrilled to visit the house where the BBB 22 participants will be confined. “I’m all goose bumps,” he said in a video recorded in the work. Earlier this month, the journalist was accompanied by the program director, Boninho.

He started his journey with “BBB” at the end of November, after having left the command of “Fantastic” on the 14th of the same month. The journalist was chosen to replace Tiago Leifert.