Tadeu Schmidt uses his daughter as a guinea pig in the wall rehearsal; watch video· TV news

Presenter of Big Brother Brasil 22, Tadeu Schmidt used his daughter Valentina as a guinea pig during a rehearsal of the speech on the wall. This Wednesday (29), the journalist summoned the family and was responsible for informing the heiress about the defeat in the fictitious vote.

“You ran away from responsibility. When your chance to help came, you hid and this is unforgivable inside this house. The result is that everyone voted for you. The one who left the house today to buy bread at the bakery is you, Valentina Schmidt,” said the journalist in a video posted on Instagram.

On record, Schmidt appeared in the living room with his family while commanding the false wall. In about three hours, the publication gained more than 100,000 views on the social network.

In the video caption, the former titleholder of Fantástico commented on the game: “I can’t stand the anxiety! I’m already practicing here at home! Later this week, we’ll open the poll to see who will make the New Year’s Eve drinks”.

Under the command of Tadeu Schmidt, BBB22 opens on January 17th. CAT BBB, the reality’s comedy, will be led by Dani Calabresa, after Rafael Portugal leaves. Among the famous candidates for confinement are Arthur Aguiar, Naiara Azevedo, Sammy Lee and Lucas Lucco.

Check out the publication:

