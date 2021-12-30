Tatá Werneck is informed about possible betrayal and promises to take drastic action

Tata Werneck he really is a very irreverent person. Proof of this is that the comedian, when faced with the last tuesday (28) with a prediction about his life, he reacted as best he could.

It all started with a post made by an astrology profile, which said that she would be betrayed in the year 2022:

“The year can be very challenging for Tatá. She will have to overcome some growing fear or limit. Due to a misunderstanding, betrayal or controversial situation, the comedian will have to withdraw a little more and not expose so much of her personal life”.

Rafael Vitti’s wife, faced with the news, made a point of making it clear that she does not intend to remain silent if, in fact, she is betrayed.

“If you betray me I expose. I don’t gather [risos]”, shot the holder of lady night, in a humorous tone.

Tatá Werneck kisses her husband in a Globo vignette

Tatá Werneck recently turned to Instagram to talk about his participation in Globo’s year-end vignette. The artist, at the time, commented on the kiss she gave her husband.

She shared some photos from the moment of the recording when she is in the company of the heartthrob. In one of the photos, the two are apart while he calls his wife closer. On the other click, they are holding hands.

In the third photo, the two are seen exchanging a kiss like that. “You blinked and I’m getting a brother on Globo’s amazing year-end call. There was a lot of smoke. I took the first one you see.i”, she said, in the caption of the post.

“It was Rafa again. Fate brought us together again”, completed Tatá Werneck, playing, therefore, with the situation. In the comment field, the comedian’s fans split their mouths.

Check it out below:

If you betray me I expose. I don’t gather no ahahha — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 28, 2021