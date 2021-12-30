Teenager has ‘allergic reaction’ after using virtual reality glasses

The teenager Lewis Gray, 13, had to be taken to the emergency room of a hospital in Surrey, England, after having an “allergic reaction” to Oculus Quest 2 (virtual reality glasses from Facebook Technologies). The boy spent the day playing with the equipment, which was a Christmas present from his grandmother. Information is from the Daily Mail newspaper.

On Sunday (26), Lewis’ mother, 33-year-old Kirsty Reed, noticed that her son’s skin was red around his eyes and forehead. “It almost looked like he was wearing blush,” says Kirsty.

As early as Monday (27), Lewis’ eyes began to close, and his father, 39-year-old Christopher Gray, rushed him to the emergency treatment center at St Peter’s Hospital in Lyne. At the hospital, the young man was medicated and released.

Oculus Quest 2, also known as Meta Quest 2, is a virtual reality device that can be used to play video games.

Facebook, owner of Oculus, began receiving reports of skin irritation in December 2020 and launched an investigation.

