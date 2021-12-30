Teenager hit by police gunshot died in mother’s arms in USA

Parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta at press conference

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta (right) wore posters that read “justice for my daughter”

A mother whose 14-year-old daughter was accidentally killed by a Los Angeles police bullet says her daughter died in her arms.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was with her mother in a clothing store on December 23 when a police officer opened fire on a suspect.

The bullet pierced a wall and hit her.

Soledad Peralta wept as she described asking police officers to help her daughter, but that they “just left her lying there.”

