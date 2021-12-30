Teenager taken to hospital emergency after ‘allergic reaction’ to virtual reality glasses

A teenager lived a nightmare with a christmas present, Oculus Quest 2 (virtual reality glasses from Facebook Technologies), which had been given by grandparents.

Lewis Gray, 13 years old, was eventually taken to the emergency room of a hospital in Surrey (England) with “allergic reaction” to equipment which he played with on the 25th. The young man’s face was deformed.

The next day, his mother, 33-year-old Kirsty Reed, began to notice her son’s skin turning red around his eyes and forehead, according to a report by “Sun”.

Lewis’ eyes then began to close, prompting his father, Christopher, to rush him to the hospital.

Lewis using Facebook’s Oculus Photo: Reproduction

“He was playing with his glasses on Christmas Day for a few hours”, reported Kirsty. “When he woke up on the morning of Boxing Day (the 26th), there was irritation on his cheekbones and forehead. It almost looked like he was wearing blush., he added.

The young man was medicated and released.

The Oculus Quest 2 — also known as Meta Quest 2 — is a virtual reality device that can also be used to play video games.

Facebook began receiving reports of skin irritation in December 2020 and started a investigation.