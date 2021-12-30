Teenager who made threats to Anvisa would be the same one who tortured dog on Christmas Eve

× Play/Google

Rio Grande do Sul police apprehended a 17-year-old teenager who made threats to employees of the Anvisa — it would be the same that broadcast live on the internet to torture of a dog to death last Friday (24), Christmas Eve.

The information is from the Zero Hora group.

A delegate who is investigating the link between the attacks on Anvisa and extremist acts committed by teenagers in Vale do Sinos was also allegedly the target of threats.

In an email signed by the apprehended teenager, aggressive statements are made directed at the command of Anvisa, stating that the servers “will pay dearly” for approving the Covid vaccination in children.

According to the report by Zero Hora, the delegate discovered that a group of teenagers had the intention of attacking day care centers and schools in the state. In another message to which the policy had access, one of them says: “Attention, me and Doom are going to roll and strafe a school… I’m going to Campo Bom to meet our famous Doom.”

Investigations indicate that crèches and schools in the municipalities of Campo Bom, Ivoti, Lindolfo Collor and Novo Hamburgo would be possible targets for the extremists.

The Civil Police had access to videos in which some of the teenagers declare themselves Nazis, while wearing German helmets from World War II. On December 16, Jair Bolsonaro said, in its traditional live, which would publicize the names of the people at Anvisa who approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid in children from 5 years old. Days later, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, ordered Bolsonaro to explain the threats.

