Teenager with a submachine gun shot by the Military Police in Sabar – Gerais

Adolescent was transferred from Sabar to Hospital Joo XXIII, in the capital of Minas Gerais (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press – 04/08/2020)

A 17-year-old teenager, suspected of drug trafficking, was shot by military police on Wednesday night (29/12) in Sabar, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. According to the PM, he had a submachine gun and drugs.

The event began shortly after 9 pm on Rua Fernandes Jaques, in Bairro Borba Gato. Some time ago, the police received information about shootings in the community and reports were that there was a war between drug gangs from Borba Gato against those from Bairro Bom Destino, in Santa Luzia, close to the border between the municipalities.

Therefore, the military decided to carry out an operation on the spot. They entered through dense woods to observe the action of drug dealers. There, they saw this teenager, who is already known to the police. According to the PM, he passed drug-like objects to some people, and they handed him money. The police approached and saw that he was armed.

According to the Military Police, the police report states that the police told him to drop his weapon, but he did not obey the order and pointed it in their direction. Also according to the document, “in view of the imminent attack”, the police shot at the suspected teenager, who fell. With it, the police seized a handcrafted 380 caliber submachine gun and drugs.

The police said he was rescued immediately and taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Sabar. Also according to the PM, during the service, the medical team found 56 cocaine pins, 25 marijuana bushes and 27 stones of crack in his jacket pocket. The employees were qualified as witnesses to the occurrence.

The Military Police also lists other materials seized in the event, such as another 40 stones of crack, five marijuana bushings, three 380-caliber cartridges, an elongated magazine and R$ 324 in cash.

The teenager had to be transferred to Hospital Joo XXIII. Fundao Hospitalar de Minas Gerais (Fhemig) does not inform the press about the state of health of patients. According to a source heard by State of Minas, he was shot in the head and was admitted to the unit intubated and in serious condition.