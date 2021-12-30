Tesouro Direto will have a retirement-focused bond in 2022

Paulo Valle, the secretary of the National Treasury, said in an interview that the government plans to launch a Treasury Direct bond with a focus on retirement. This type of application should be available for sale over the internet from 2022.

Initially, the objective is for the title to be a form of preparation for retirement. However, for this, the investor will be accumulating the income for 30 or 40 years, and will only receive the payment of interest on the paper after his retirement.

Valle stated that “today, the pension market talks a lot about profitability. It is not clear what income the saver will have. We have to target the income”.

The basis of the bond is related to how much the investor wants to receive when he retires. Therefore, investors can simulate the amount and time needed to invest to reach the amount they want to receive.

Direct Treasury and ESG

The Treasury is also studying issuing government bonds with the ESG (environment, social and governance) brand, which are aimed at environmental responsibility, social care and corporate governance. Above all, studies will continue to be carried out in 2022, and the project is for the launch to be made first in the international market.

The Undersecretary of Public Debt of the Treasury, Otavio Ladeira de Medeiros, announced that the government is defining which indicators will be used as a reference for this type of bond.

According to Ladeira, “the discussion is well advanced” and “it involves a green agenda, a commitment by the country”. One way would be to insert the title of a social program with goals to lift people out of poverty.

Image: Mind Pixell / Shutterstock.com