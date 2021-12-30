‘That way he’s not going anywhere,’ says Fiuza of Moro

Commentator on the program Os Pingos Nos Is analyzes which judge will not be successful in the electoral dispute if he chooses to attack President Jair Bolsonaro

RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Sérgio Moro may run for president in 2022 and run for office against Bolsonaro and Lula



The former justice minister, Sergio Moro, came back to attack the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Wednesday, 29, stating that the president wanted him to do ‘wrong things’ and that he did not receive support from the president. Moro is listed as a possible candidate for the presidency in 2022, and if he confirms his participation in the electoral contest, he must run against Bolsonaro and against squid, who sentenced him to prison while he was still a judge in the Lava-Jato operation in Curitiba. The speeches of the former minister during an interview with Rádio Capital, from Mato Grosso, were analyzed by the commentator Guilherme Fiuza during the program Os Pingos Nos Is, from Young Pan News.

“Moro, poor thing, has a horrible marketing consultancy. We are seeing the dismantling of Operation Lava-Jato, and he is apparently going to run for president with a guy he arrested, a thief, who was rehabilitated by the highest court in Brazil, and Sérgio Moro going to Bolsonaro, because Bolsonaro is that, Bolsonaro that. It is, of course, an absolutely wrong campaign strategy. He held a press conference within the government, in the middle of a pandemic, the country in need of unity, he stops everything and says: ‘I’m here to denounce the president of the Republic’. If he had this atomic bomb, it was good to report it, he couldn’t agree. Only it didn’t show up. We were waiting for the demonstration of that very serious, because Sérgio Moro was the ultimate symbol of the fight against corruption. If you are a former judge, former minister and presidential candidate, you have to prove the wrong thing. What’s the wrong thing? What is the crime? He said: ‘he tried to interfere with the Federal Police’, the inquiry was created, he defended it, invited the Supreme Court to publicize a ministerial meeting, and nothing came of it. He gives up on the public man he went to to become a sad electoral reveler. I want to tell him that he’s not going anywhere that way,” Fiuza said about Moro’s speech.

