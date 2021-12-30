The 10 Most Praised Films by Critics in 2021

Recently here at CinePOP we launched our article with the best films of the year, according to our editorial staff. The end of the year is always an exciting time for film critics and journalists, as it is the time when we can celebrate and announce the best – and often the worst – we have seen over another twelve-month journey. In 2021 things started to get back on track, getting closer to the “normal” before. And we need to keep taking care of ourselves and vaccinating ourselves to avoid the worst.

In addition to making our own list, it is always interesting to “swap stickers”, and see what other vehicles or personalities in the medium highlight as the highlight of the year. It’s just what we’ll bring you in our new story. Here, we conducted a survey of the main releases of 2021, whether in theaters or on streaming media, which received the most praise from the press, scoring high marks in the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator. All above 90% approval. Check it out below and comment on your favorites.

First movie of the big joaquin phoenix after his Oscar win for the devastating role in wildcard (2019). written and directed by Mike Mills (Every form of love and 20th century women), the film, all in black and white, features the actor as a radio journalist needing to do a favor for his sister: taking care of his little nephew. So, the guy decides to travel with the boy across the country to show him more of the world, far from the city he knows. The film was a success on the festival circuits and the press got 94% approval for the drama – which arrives in Brazil by Diamond Films in February, just in time for the movie’s awards season.

Shown at the Tribeca Festival, this vibrant and dancing novel arrived in Brazilian cinemas on June 17, and a little while later it was already in the HBO Max collection, where anyone who wants to can find it today. Created for the stages by Lin-Manuel Miranda – the “Midas” of Broadway musicals (now also dominating the movie screens) -, the work, as usual for the author, discusses the situation of immigrants in the USA. This time, the focus is on a Dominican and Latino community residing in New York. The musical received nomination for best actor for the protagonist Anthony Ramos on the Golden Globes. With critics, it also gained 94% approval, proving to be one of the most praised of 2021.

Enjoy watching:

With its debut promised later this year on Netflix, the lost daughter is the debut as the actress’s director Maggie Gyllenhaal (Batman the dark knight). The actress also signs the script. The drama features the Oscar winner Olivia Colman like a middle-aged woman who finds herself in a brief moment of freedom after her daughters go to Canada to spend time with their father. She then decides to travel to a beach town in Italy. However, on the spot, events will make her settle accounts with the past. Shown at several festivals, the film received nominations for best actress for Colman and director for Gyllenhaal in the Golden Globes, and a 95% press approval.

Yes, we needed a very pop quality movie to shake that list, and no other has marked 2021 (or at least the end of it) as this super production which is a true audience phenomenon, driving fans crazy, to tears, applause and ecstasy. This is the kind of “event” movie that reminds us why we are passionate about cinema – escapism and entertainment. The director Jon Watts and the young Tom Holland they certainly raised their market values ​​after scoring that “great”. But all this blockbuster success is not only what the blockbuster achieved, as the press does not stop raving praises throughout – and with nearly 300 reviews, the film scores 94% of approval.

Netflix knows very well how to adjust its debut calendar, working as the exhibition market and the big studios have always done over the decades. That is, less impactful releases at the beginning of the year, big blockbusters in the middle of the year, and films more focused on awards at the end of the year. That’s exactly what the biggest streaming market has achieved, with movies like the irish, marriage history and the Chicago Seven, for example. This year, his big, prestigious film promises to be this Dog Attack, western that marks the return of the renowned Jane Campion (the piano) to the spotlight. In the plot, Benedict Cumberbatch moves away from Marvel a little bit, to live as a rough man, fighting a battle with his brother after he marries a single mother. The film has been drawing praise wherever it goes and has one of the records of this edition of the Golden Globes, with seven nominations: best drama, actor (cumberbatch), supporting actress and actor (Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee), director, script (champion) and soundtrack. With critics, it has 95% approval.

In this year’s awards season, the film The sound of silence – about a musician losing his hearing and needing to deal with the world of the deaf – he highlighted. Now, a similarly themed film promises to make it into the coming season of early 2022. In the film, young Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only listener in her deaf family. She dreams of music and wants to invest in this career; but when her family’s fishing business doesn’t go well, she must decide between her dream and the people she loves. The AppleTV+ movie is the remake of the French The Bélier Family (2014), which was successful in Brazil a few years ago. One of the attractions of the American version is the presence marlee matlin, deaf actress in real life who won the Oscar in 1988 for the film children of silence. The Golden Globes indicated in the rhythm of the heart in the categories of best drama film and supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, who lives the patriarch. The film scores 96% approval.

An impressive biography about one of the most controversial cases in the US racial emancipation movement, this production was successful at the beginning of the year, and managed to win the Oscar 2021 after its February release in much of the world, including Brazil. The work tells the true story of an infiltrator in one of the “cells” of the extremist group Black Panthers, which fought for black equality in the 1960s. Bill O’Neal was arrested and coerced into handing over his “brothers” to US federal agents in especially revolutionary leader Fred Hampton. On screen, a duel of talent between Daniel Kaluuya and Keith Stanfield, both Oscar nominees, with the first one coming out the night’s winner. With a 96% approval rating from critics, the film is now available on the HBO Max collection.

Who knew a movie with Nicolas Cage would again appear in the spotlight of the specialized press in a positive way? It just proves that there is always time, and that there is still hope for Bruce Willis. From Cage’s recent madness, Pig fell in the favors of critics, becoming one of the most praised films of 2021. Believe it or not. Perhaps the last of the career of cage to achieve such a feat has been joe, in 2013. For that, Cage always bets on small and independent productions, which are successful at festivals, but totally outside the mainstream market. And this seems to be exactly the way that Pig must go through. In the plot, Cage plays a guy trying to get his kidnapped pig back. With this simple plot, the film gained an impressive 97% approval rating with 250 reviews from journalists. Bravo, Cage.

02) 7 Prisoners

Who said we wouldn’t have Brazilian films on the list. Best of all, a Netflix movie. That’s right, the platform has been investing more and more heavily in productions of all genres and all types, and giving more and more openness to international productions, carried out in several countries around the world besides the USA. Brazil has conquered its space with Netflix as well. And here, with this work of Alexandre Moratto, the name that works as a decoy is the name of the most international Brazilian and everyone, Rodrigo Santoro. In the film Santoro plays Luca, owner of a junkyard that employs young Mateus (Christian Malheiros), 18 years old, so that he can help his family. However, soon the boy will find himself in the middle of the dangerous world of human trafficking. 7 prisoners marks an impressive 98% approval, being one of the most praised of the year, already showing on Netflix.

The new film by the prestigious brothers Coen (fargo and Where the weak have no place) is the adaptation of one of the greatest classics of William Shakespeare; and we can’t wait to see what the “crazy” filmmakers have done with the adaptation. The wait is coming to an end, as on December 25th the feature will be available on the AppleTV+ platform. What we do know is that this is another black and white production, and that it brings the big Denzel Washington on the title paper. The last Oscar winner Frances McDormand lives Lady Macbeth. The film received a Best Actor nomination for Washington at the Golden Globes and scores 98% of critics’ approval.

animations

In the field of animated films, two productions stand out. The first and most praised of the year, with a whopping 98% approval rating from critics, is a Netflix debut – partnered with Sony Pictures: The Mitchell Family and the Machine Revolt. And to show that times have changed, who would have thought that an animation from Sony would ever surpass any one from the almighty Disney in press praise. But that’s exactly what happened in 2021. In the plot, on the way to take their eldest daughter to film school, a family finds itself in the middle of a global event that drives all technology crazy, in the best style Terminator, causing an attack by machines against humans.

In second place, with 94% approval, now we have a Disney production. And the one that became most welcomed by critics in 2021 was Raya and the Last Dragon, a fantasy that talks about a magical land, of mystical creatures, but serves to celebrate Asian culture – just as the studio next door to Marvel did this year with Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.