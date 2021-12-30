The Barons of Pisadinha, Zé Vaqueiro and more artists celebrate the consecration of the piseiro in the hit charts

If last year it was necessary to explain what piseiro was — a rhythm derived from the forró that gained visibility in the country thanks to the success of Os Barões da Pisadinha —, in 2021 it is possible to say that the genre has taken great strides. Proof of this is the variety of artists that figured in the list of the most listened to on different streaming platforms throughout the year.

— People embraced the footsteps, its simplicity, the dancing beat and the lyrics that tell stories that everyone can go through. It fell in the crowd’s taste — confirms Felipe Barão, who, alongside Rodrigo, his duo in Os Barões da Pisadinha, appeared as the most listened to artist of the year on Spotify and Deezer.

The reasons for this recognition, however, go beyond the identification generated in the general public, according to Zé Vaqueiro, another musical phenomenon of this style.

— It’s one of the liveliest rhythms, the backdrop for the main Tik Tok choreographies at the moment. In addition, there are several feats (partnerships) that the artists have made with singers from many other genres. Not to mention the effort that all the forró and piseiro singers had to create and deliver joy to the people, even through the internet. And the public’s eagerness for novelty — lists the singer, who had his album “The Original” as Deezer’s second most listened to this year, second only to another strong name from the piseiro, João Gomes.

There are plenty of reasons for artists to laugh for nothing with such success. The youngest of the group, Brisa Star, aged 14, celebrates on social media with an “É hit!” every time one of your songs reaches more than 1 million plays. And that happens often. On YouTube, she entered the Top 10 of the year with “Se Jogo no passinho”, in partnership with Thiago Jhonantan, with nearly 170 million views. The most recent feat, with Zé Vaqueiro, “Cena de amor”, approaches 112 million views.

Brisa Star Photo: Reproduction

— It’s really cool to be able to follow the repercussions of the songs on social media, I always see it, whether it’s when someone posts a video as a joke, just enjoying it, or at concerts, when they sing along with me. I am very grateful to all the fans – emphasizes Zé Vaqueiro.

On the other hand, those who experience the top are not without pressure.

“It’s all a big dream. Thanks to God, we were able to accomplish a lot with our music. But we charge a lot too. We always want to deliver the best. Being at the top is a result of hard work — says Rodrigo Barão.

João Gomes Photo: Reproduction

In the digital field, the techniques seem to be mastered. Now, musicians who broke out in the middle of the pandemic are gaining experience on real-life stages.

“Before the pandemic, I had never played a show. Now, I’m focused on traveling the country and improving my stage presence. The first time I saw the crowd, I was nervous at first, I let it show in my voice. Then I heard everyone singing together, I calmed down and I surrendered body and soul — recalls Mari Fernandez, who with “No, I’m not (Stop it at home)” took over the top of TikTok’s most played songs and won, in June, No. 1 among Spotify’s viral songs in the world: — You never know which song will be hit. I record if I trust the lyrics and the melody. And I don’t even want to do just what has dance. Now, I’m betting on “Crazy Stop”, which is following a similar path to “No, I won’t”. Sometimes I ask myself, “Will I live it all over again?” .