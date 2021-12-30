The best tourist destinations for 2022, according to Lonely Planet guide – Época Negócios

+



Cook Islands top the list in the category of countries to visit (Photo: Getty Images )

Lonely Planet tour guide has launched its traditional annual book of best destinations, with travel suggestions for 2022 and with the expectation that the pandemic situation will allow for a further reopening of tourism.

Best in Travel is divided between countries, regions and cities that, according to the Lonely Planet team, “offer a range of breathtaking experiences to inspire and excite.”

“Of course we are living in a complex scenario for travel,” adds the guide.

“As the global pandemic continues to impact the world, we are striving to balance travel and safety, and a sense of caution against our infinite desire to travel. In this way, our 2022 list is as much a wish list for the future as it is. a list of places to visit right now.”

Below is the full list, which is led by the Cook Islands (in the country category), the Icelandic Westfjords landscape (in the region category) and New Zealand’s Auckland (in the cities category).

Last year, at the height of the pandemic and amid restrictions on travel, Lonely Planet had held its 2021 edition in a celebration of sustainable and local travel. And before that, in the 2020 edition, the Amazon Forest had entered the top 10 of main regions.

Best destinations for 2022, according to Best in Travel

1. Countries

– Cook Islands: South of the Pacific Ocean, midway between Australia and the west coast of South America, is an archipelago of 15 islands described as “drops of land across 2 million square kilometers of blue and blue Pacific wild” and “at once remote and accessible, modern and traditional”.

– Norway

– Mauritius Island

– Belize

– Slovenia

– Island of Anguilla

– Oman

– Nepal

– Malawi

– Egypt

Auckland, New Zealand tops the list of best cities to visit (Photo: Getty Images )

2. Cities

– Auckland, New Zealand: New Zealand’s most populous city has a lively urban life but also easy access to beaches and nature reserves. “It’s no wonder that Auckland is constantly cited as one of the best cities in the world for quality of life,” says the guide.

– Taipei, Taiwan

– Freiburg, Germany

– Atlanta, United States

– Lagos, Nigeria

– Nicosia, Cyprus

– Dublin, Ireland

– Merida, Mexico

– Florence, Italy

– Gyeongju, South Korea

Westfjords, Iceland, tops the list for region nominations (Photo: Getty Images )

3. Regions

– Westfjords (Western Fjords), Iceland: A region visited by just 10% of tourists to Iceland, according to Lonely Planet, the Western Fjords are the place “where Iceland’s dramatic landscapes reach their climax and where mass tourism disappears” . The mountainous region has beaches, fjords and waterfalls.

– West Virginia, United States

– Xishuangbanna, China

– Kent Coast, United Kingdom

– Puerto Rico, United States

– Shikoku, Japan

– Atacama Desert, Chile

– Scenic Rim, Australia

– Vancouver Island, Canada

– Burgundy, France