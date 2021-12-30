The controversial public humiliation of criminal suspects in China

Crime suspects were publicly humiliated by carrying posters with their photos and names

Police officers in southern China were spotted on cameras parading down the street with four criminal suspects in a form of punishment for public humiliation.

The four men are accused of smuggling people across the border into China, which is virtually closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wearing protective clothing, they were displayed through the streets of Jingxi City in Guangxi Province. The public execration generated mixed reactions on social media and state media.

Photos and videos from the episode, which took place on December 28, show that the four accused also carried posters with their names and photos.

