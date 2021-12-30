“The decision is up to the athlete’, says president of Ceará about the coming of striker Pablo – Jogada

In an interview with GE’s CE na Rede, the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, stated that the arrival of striker Pablo is in the player’s hands, outside of São Paulo’s plans.

Robinson de Castro President of Ceara About Pablo, it’s true. We are interested in him, we have been talking and the decision is up to the athlete, whether or not to come. It’s not the club anymore. The club is already considering this possibility, but it depends on the athlete, on his project

In 2021, Pablo scored 13 goals in 38 games for São Paulo, but he is not part of the coaching staff’s plans for next year. The player worked with the current Ceará coach, Tiago Nunes, at Athletico/PR, arousing the interest of the São Paulo team.

The representative from Alvinegro went deeper into the search for a 9 shirt for Grandpa, also focusing on the South American market.

“It’s the most difficult position. Players with these characteristics, who score goals, usually go abroad. But we’re going to look for this player and give him that responsibility. We’re looking to the international market for someone who knows how to fill this gap. a secondary source of the market. The primary source is in Brazil, but we can look for a reinforcement in the South American market, mainly the shirt 9”, he explained.

So far, Ceará has announced three signings: right-back Michel Macedo and defensive midfielders Richardson and Richard, the latter made official this Wednesday.