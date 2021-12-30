The doctor and the monster: Queiroga must be banned for public health – 12/29/2021

After yet another scalphobe interview he gave this Wednesday, at the door of the Ministry of Health, to talk about childhood vaccination, the doctor Marcelo Queiroga should be urgently interdicted, for the sake of Brazilian children and public health.

“This is a subject already settled,” he began speaking softly, as if he were at a condo meeting to discuss the location of the New Year’s party.

Pacified how? Brazil has not yet received the pediatric vaccines from Pfizer, which have already been approved by Anvisa and by the technical bodies of the Ministry of Health, nor has it announced a plan to immunize children aged 5 to 11 years, waiting for a “public consultation”, in that everyone will be able to guess what the doctor should do.

In addition, he insisted on the need for parents to present a medical prescription to vaccinate their children, something that was not required in any of the 16 countries that have already started pediatric immunization.

Is it a doctor or a monster, this minister willing to disrupt everything, just to please President Bolsonaro, who is against vaccines and has already warned that his daughter will not take that risk? This is in the country where a child dies from Covid every other day.

Queiroga should speak with merchant Socorro da Silva, grandmother of Guilherme, victim of ovid-19 at age 10, who vented, in an interview with Globo:

“He was like the air I breathe, he was everything to me. I feel blind because he was the light in my eyes.”

Guilherme had Down syndrome and had several comorbidities. After having contact with an infected relative, the boy developed a fever and was admitted to the Children’s Hospital, in Brasília, where he spent 12 days intubated in the ICU.

It’s not just about preventing the death of children, but also preventing them from infecting others at this holiday season.

Oblivious to real life, acting like an automaton that always repeats the same things, Queiroga raises his voice to justify the unjustifiable: his boycott of childhood vaccination, which should have already started, just to obey an order from the president.

“Public consultation is an instrument of democracy, it expands the discussion on the subject and gives more tranquility to parents so that they can take their children to the vaccination rooms”.

The consultation started last Thursday, the 23rd, and runs until January 2nd. On the 5th, deadline set by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF, Queiroga will release the result. Vaccines should only arrive in Brazil from the 10th. How many more children will die by then?

Asked about the states that have already announced that they will not require a prescription to vaccinate children, he was bothered by the question.

“Governors talk about medical prescriptions, mayors talk. As far as I know, the vast majority of them are not doctors, so they are interfering with their state and municipal secretariats”, he criticized.

And what about Queiroga’s chief, is he a doctor to prescribe chloroquine instead of vaccines and give orders to his Minister of Health, the civilian successor to the unforgettable General Pazuello? This one at least had the excuse of not being a doctor and being just on a military mission.

If the lives of our children and the health of the population were not at stake, Queiroga & Bolsonaro could seem like just two bums on vacation, playing at governing a fantasy country, in the midst of the most serious health crisis of this century.

Sooner or later, the children will be vaccinated, but the time that was lost has no turning back. Many other Guilhermes, such as Dona Socorro’s grandson, could have been alive, if it weren’t for the irresponsibility and unhealthy denial of this pair of malefactors.

Life that starts over.