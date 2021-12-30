The female memory of the gulags – 12/29/2021

The female memory of the gulags – Memorial International exhibition, symbol of post-Soviet democratization and banned this week by Russian justice, reveals the legacy of women sent by the Stalin regime to prison camps. “I ask for permission to send a telegram. At the time of my arrest, two children, aged two and four, were in my apartment!” This request is written in a beautiful, curved handwriting. The penitentiary director’s response was short and direct: “Denied!”

This telegram is just one of more than a thousand documents collected by the Russian foundation and the human rights organization Memorial International. It is probably the last exhibition by the entity known for denouncing persecution since the time of Soviet leader Josef Stalin and considered a symbol of post-Soviet democratization. The Russian Supreme Court ordered the entity’s dissolution, on charges of violating laws on foreign funding sources.

About 200 objects − including patched clothing, everyday items such as a nail file made from a piece of pottery or a needle made from a fishbone, letters and drawings, some of which were never sent out − were collected by the foundation for the exhibition “Material, the female memory of the gulag” in the basement of Memorial International’s Moscow headquarters.

For 33 years, Russia’s oldest human rights organization, co-founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov, has been campaigning for the memory of victims of Stalin’s time and trying to confront that period of oppression. More than 12 million people were persecuted as “enemies of the people” from the late 1920s until Stalin’s death in 1953. Often, a “wrong” nationality, a Western-sounding name, or a superior level of education were enough to be arrested or executed or to disappear for many years, even decades, in one of the so-called gulags, prison camps of the Soviet regime.

ordinary women

Many of the victims were women. “Only a few had really been opposed to Soviet power,” says Irina Sherbakova, historian and curator of the exhibition. “Most of the time, it was ordinary women like you and me − teachers, civil servants, housewives. Often women’s only fault was being the wife, daughter or sister of an ‘enemy of the people,'” continues Sherbakowa .

“For example, during the Great Terror of 1937-1938 [nota da redação: Grande Terror foi o nome dado a uma sistemática campanha de prisões e execuções na antiga União Soviética contra supostos opositores de Stalin], more than 20,000 ‘wives of enemies’ were arrested in Moscow alone and sentenced to eight or more years in prison camps. More than 30,000 children were sent to children’s homes and in many cases never saw their parents again.”

The fates of the children of the gulags are a chapter of their own, continues Sherbakova. “The infant mortality rate in homes was enormous, and the psychological trauma incurable.”

The exhibition was called “The Feminine Memory of the Gulag” because it was mainly women “who carefully guarded the memories of oppression”, the historian continues.

legacy of terror

In 1988, Sherbakova was one of the members who created the Memorial Foundation: “None of us thought then that the history of our country, of our society, would take such a path”, he says in reference to the dissolution of the entity. She sees the reasons for the current situation, of “almost absolute lack of freedom”, in the fact that the crimes of the Stalin era have never been dealt with.

“To this day, our society is marked by Stalin’s terror: fear of authorities, double standards according to the principle ‘think one thing, say another, do a third’, encapsulation in a private ‘protective layer’, disinterest in everything which is social − all of this is the legacy of terror,” he says.

Repeatedly, the Russian judiciary has accused Memorial International of violating a 2012 Russian law that allows the country to classify organizations that receive payments from abroad as “foreign agents”. Memorial has been considered a “foreign agent” in Russia since 2016 because the organization is partially financed from abroad. So a Moscow court decided to ban the human rights organization.

For Sherbakowa, the decision came as no surprise: “We are the guardians of the memory of that part of history that the Russian state would prefer to forget, as it only wants to remember its achievements and victories.” In any case, the historian wants to continue her work. How it will do this remains unclear.