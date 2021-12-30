The laboratory-raised ‘animal’ food revolution

December 29, 2021

Could cellular agriculture be a substitute for current livestock farming?

Livestock is responsible for a significant portion of the food industry’s gaseous emissions, but scientists and more and more companies are hoping that the production of meat – including beef, poultry and even fish – with cell cultures in laboratory may represent a solution.

Perumal Gandhi offers a foam-covered coffee cup that looks like a latte like any other coffee shop offered in the morning. But the milk in the cup did not come from a cow. It was produced by fungi.

Gandhi and his colleague Ryan Pandya – both bioengineers – are co-founders of a start-up called Perfect Day. They provide fungi with genetic sequences used by cows to make certain milk proteins, such as whey protein.

Instead of taking DNA from a cow, they insert genes already decoded for milk proteins into fungi. Fungi then produce the proteins in a fermentation process. The resulting product can be used to create a liquid with milk-like properties or to make ice cream or cream cheeses without the use of animals.

Known as cellular agriculture, this technique is part of a growing group of attempts to find new ways of producing food without using farm animals. The idea is to produce meat, milk or other products without the need to raise, slaughter and process animals.

And this form of food production could also help the planet. Livestock farming alone is responsible for about 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions – and the food industry as a whole accounts for a third of our carbon emissions.

Bringing food to billions of people every day is a monumental task that only tends to grow larger and larger as the human population increases. From deforestation to transport, storage and waste management, each step of the food chain brings with it a high carbon footprint.

For the world to reach the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050, as defined in the Paris Agreement on climate change, the food industry will need to do its part. How can we change the foods we eat as the middle of the century approaches?

Gandhi and Pandya, residents of Berkeley, California (United States), hope to offer part of the solution. Other scientists around the world have similar hopes of producing foods that mimic meat and dairy in the laboratory.

Bioengineers Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi used genetically modified fungi to produce proteins found in milk

TurtleTree Labs of Singapore, for example, is the first company in the world to use mammalian stem cells to produce milk, encouraging the cells to manufacture the product in huge bioreactors.

With less need for cows to produce milk, it is hoped that this type of solution could also reduce the amount of methane – a potent greenhouse gas that captures up to 25 times more heat than CO2 during its first 100 years in the atmosphere – produced by the millions of cows in the world during the digestion of their feed.

The company also claims that it will be able to reduce transport costs and emissions, as the bioreactors could, in theory, be installed closer to the places where the milk is sold than on farms.

Similar technologies are also being used to create meat in the laboratory, growing it from animal cells. In 2013, scientist Mark Post presented the world’s first laboratory-created hamburger, made up of small bundles of muscle fibers produced by cultivating cells taken from a cow.

Post described his creation as “a very good start” – and, true to the prediction, his company Mosa Meat can currently create 80,000 hamburgers with just a sample of cells the size of a sesame seed.

There are more and more researchers trying to create cellular meat from different animals, including mutton, pork, fish and chicken – and the latter was approved for sale in Singapore in 2020.

But the barriers for cell-produced meat and milk to reach the market are significant. Meeting food standards is not easy when dealing with new foods, not to mention the scaling-up of this complex production – an indispensable task for anyone who wants to step out of the laboratory and into a reliable supplier of food to stores and supermarkets.

There will also be the challenges of balancing the costs associated with the technologies involved in the production of this food, which, for now, only exists on a very small scale. But experts say that meat produced with cells can have the same cost as conventional meat, when it reaches production in scale.

If these technical difficulties can be overcome, there seem to be people willing to consume laboratory-grown food. A recent survey of UK consumers estimated that farmed meat could make up up to 40% of the country’s annual meat consumption, given the public’s willingness to try lab-grown products.

What else can be done?

Researchers are developing other innovations that could also help reduce emissions from the food we eat.

Scientists in New Zealand, for example, are researching a vaccine that can be applied to sheep and cows to reduce the amount of methane gas produced by animals. In addition, regenerative agriculture – which aims to improve soil health by using practices that cause less earth movement – ​​allows soil organic matter to regenerate, and the practice of crop rotation allows the soil to retain a greater variety of nutrients.

Soil can retain carbon as plant matter decomposes and remains in the earth. But if the soil is moved, for example, with excessive use of the plow, this carbon can be released back into the atmosphere.

Nuggets made from laboratory-grown chicken can now be sold in Singapore, which has become the first country to allow the sale of farmed meat.

The British AgriCaptureCO2 project is also developing a way to measure the carbon captured in the soil, using satellite imagery, data from farmers and soil samples. The intention is to allow farmers to be able to track their efforts to capture more carbon in the land.

Another important innovation in recent years is vertical agriculture. Instead of sunlight, plants on indoor farms receive light from LEDs with specific wavelengths, and their water and nutrient needs are monitored by the technology.

Vertical farms can produce crops much faster than fields, but they also consume a lot of energy for lighting and heating, according to Fiona Burnett, professor of applied plant pathology at Scotland’s Rural College in the UK.

This means, she says, that vertical farms are only economically viable in regions of the world where the climate is so extreme that it is difficult to grow products with traditional agricultural methods – or in regions so remote that it is difficult to bring food there.

Currently, vertical farms emit a lot of CO2, but technologies are emerging that aim to reduce these emissions, extracting energy from sources on the earth itself, using batteries to store energy from renewable sources and employing specific wavelengths, instead of white light, to accelerate the growth.

Vertical farms will also need to find their place in the global supply chain to provide the right kind of food they need to grow, according to Burnett. “You have a lot of innovative companies competing in this market. At the moment they are separate from traditional farmers, but there are great opportunities for them to come together and form better connections for the food supply. This will need to happen,” she says.

the role of consumers

While high-tech solutions like this can help reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture, some changes in consumer behavior will also be needed.

“At the turn of the century, we were producing enough calories to feed 10 to 12 billion people, but we had only 7 billion people on the planet,” says Tim Benton, director of the environment and society program at the British organization Chatham House. “The issue was to produce more, eat more, distribute more and reduce prices.”

Now, we need to change what we eat to transform the food system, he says.

About 17% of the food produced worldwide in 2019 was wasted at various points in the food chain. This represents 931 million tons. At least 61% of waste occurred in homes, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), while the rest occurred during harvesting, transport, processing and retail.

This means that, in addition to the wasted carbon released during food production, more greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere as those foods deteriorate. In the UK alone, food waste in 2018 was responsible for around 36 million tonnes of greenhouse gases.

Efforts to reduce food waste with better methods of storage, refrigeration and transport could help reduce emissions, but other changes are needed to ensure that as much edible products as possible are consumed. It could also help make food more accessible in other parts of the world, especially when it’s donated to food banks and other charitable and social efforts.

Milk produced by cells in laboratories, rather than from animals, is being turned into products like ice cream

But that could also mean fundamental changes in our relationship with food, says Benton. “If we reduce demand sufficiently, we won’t need to have very intensive agriculture, we won’t need to use a lot of chemicals and we won’t have to destroy biodiversity,” he says.

Finally, Benton says the entire food system needs to change, including how we think, package and transport food, regulate and market it.

“It’s not a silver bullet. The entire architecture of innovation and renewal of management systems is very important for the entire food system to become a low-carbon system,” he concludes.