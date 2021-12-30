The laboratory-raised ‘animal’ food revolution

man holds bun with hamburger

Credit, David Parry/Getty Images

Photo caption,

Could cellular agriculture be a substitute for current livestock farming?

Livestock is responsible for a significant portion of the food industry’s gaseous emissions, but scientists and more and more companies are hoping that the production of meat – including beef, poultry and even fish – with cell cultures in laboratory may represent a solution.

Perumal Gandhi offers a foam-covered coffee cup that looks like a latte like any other coffee shop offered in the morning. But the milk in the cup did not come from a cow. It was produced by fungi.

Gandhi and his colleague Ryan Pandya – both bioengineers – are co-founders of a start-up called Perfect Day. They provide fungi with genetic sequences used by cows to make certain milk proteins, such as whey protein.

Instead of taking DNA from a cow, they insert genes already decoded for milk proteins into fungi. Fungi then produce the proteins in a fermentation process. The resulting product can be used to create a liquid with milk-like properties or to make ice cream or cream cheeses without the use of animals.

