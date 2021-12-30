The Last of Us 2: small detail makes character ‘more human’

It may sound silly, but a detail found on The Last of Us Part II gives us a new perspective on the characters’ journey through the brutal Naughty Dog title exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

In a recent share on Reddit, user KiwiOutrageous7295 showed his “discovery“: at a certain point in the game, during the mission “The Aquarium” the antagonist Abby may slide on the handrail from the stands of the abandoned aquarium.

The sequence, which runs during a flashback, shows Abby and Owen exploring the place and at a given moment it is possible to see the boy sliding on the handrail, showing players that movement is possible. To do this, just walk towards the structure, allowing the girl to replicate the action.

Though small, the find sheds new light on how characters develop in The Last of Us 2. During the memory, Abby is younger and still hasn’t gone through some traumas that would redefine her life, and because of that, she can be seen simply acting like “a child”, enjoying the moment a bit.

As noted by another user in the comments, later, when she revisits the place, the girl no longer repeats the movement because it was forced to mature, being now older and traumatized. Because of the circumstances, Abby changed: she became tougher, closed, bitter, and it’s interesting to see this character change in these two distinct moments.

And you, there was already uncovered that detail?