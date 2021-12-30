‘The More Life, the Better!’: Baby will be booed and leave mid-game | come around

▶ Remember the agreement between Roni and Neném:
Roni deceives baby
Thief who steals thief…
Cora (Valentina Bandeira) staged an assault on Conrado (Alex Nader), a thick skinned thug, but the rogue’s plan went down the drain and she ended up being threatened by him in prison.
Cora worries about Conrad’s threat
Wanting to defend Cora, Roni promised to help her lover pay off the debt and asked Neném for the money.
Roni begs Baby to pay her debt
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will risk their lives in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
The player was pressured to help his brother and took the money with Guilherme to pay the bandits.
Neném tells Roni that she got the money
The doctor didn’t want to get involved in one more trap, but he’ll end up risking his life again alongside Flávia, who offered to help Neném.
Osvaldo (Marcos Caruso) gives Neném (Vladimir Brichta) bad news in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
In the middle of the game, the ace will be very shaken by the news he will receive from Osvaldo (Marcos Caruso) and will withdraw from the field after seeing Morte (A Maia) in the stands. Creed! 😱
Death will appear to Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in the middle of the football game in ‘The More Life, The Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“A guy answered Flávia’s cell phone”, will inform Osvaldo.
“What’s up? Is she okay? Did she hand over the money?”, Baby will ask.
Fantastic fan behavior of Neném during a football game in ‘The More Life, the Better’ — Photo: Globo
“I don’t think so. The guy said she was gone,” Osvaldo will say, leaving the ace distraught.
Under a flurry of boos, Neném will leave the game in the middle of the match, leaving everyone in disbelief. 😯
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) is devastated after abandoning the game — Photo: Globo
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out the thursday chapter:
30 Ten
Thursday
Guilherme and Flávia are irritated with each other. Baby can’t concentrate when he’s going to hit a foul. Paula argues with a fan to defend Neném. Roni believes his brother will keep his promise and brags to Cora. Daniel is furious with Celina. Baby mistreats Tina, who is devastated. Guilherme and Flávia can’t find Conrado’s contact. Roni calls Neném, who gets even more nervous. Daniel threatens to separate from Celina. Flávia and Guilherme kiss. Trombada does not accept to replace Baby. Neném’s family finds the player’s attitudes strange. Soraia, Denis and Cabeça take Tigrão to see his graffiti. Guilherme and Flávia are attacked by bandits in the community and Neném leaves the game.
