‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia and Guilherme will be surrendered by bandits | come around

💰 Roni got involved in Cora’s roll (Valentina Bandeira) and ended up being charged for the money she owes Conrado:

Roni worries when Conrado tells him he will have to pay Cora’s debt

💰 Roni begged Neném to pay the debt:

Roni begs Baby to pay her debt

💰 As Neném refused, Roni pretended he was all hurt and said he could die if the money was not given to Conrado:

Roni deceives baby

Result: Neném was convinced and decided to get the 15 thousand requested by her brother. It was agreed like this: after getting the money to borrow from Guilherme, the player would hand it over to Conrado right after the football game. But Roni, wanting to harm his brother, asks Conrado to demand the money during the time of departure, thus, Neném would lose the great chance of his life.

But behold, Flávia appeared minutes before the game and offered to take the money in Neném’s place, at Morro do Adeus, where she would be awaited by criminals known to Conrado. And so, she ended up asking Guilherme to accompany her.

2 of 4 Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will ask Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to accompany her on a mission at Morro do Adeus – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will ask Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to accompany her on a mission at Morro do Adeus – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

On the way up Morro do Adeus, an armed group will approach Guilherme and Flávia’s car. A bandit will pick on the doctor and say: “You look like a policeman.” Flávia will work around the situation: “We’re going to Bar do Braga, to meet Claudinho Feijoada.”

3 of 4 Bandit orders Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to get out of the car – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Bandit orders Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to get out of the car – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

The bandits will tell you that they have to go on foot, and the pair will leave the car on the slope. Arriving at the bar, the owner will immediately notify who is Claudinho Feijoada:

“I’ll give you a touch. The people in the community are all good people. There are only a few who are no good. Claudinho Feijoada is one of them.”

Gui and Flávia will ask where the man is, and the owner of the bar will give one last warning:

“At the top of the quebrada. Just go up the slope. But then you don’t say I told you so…”

4 out of 4 Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) are surprised by bandits – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) are surprised by bandits – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

30 Ten Thursday Guilherme and Flávia are irritated with each other. Baby can’t concentrate when he’s going to hit a foul. Paula argues with a fan to defend Neném. Roni believes his brother will keep his promise and brags to Cora. Daniel is furious with Celina. Baby mistreats Tina, who is devastated. Guilherme and Flávia can’t find Conrado’s contact. Roni calls Neném, who gets even more nervous. Daniel threatens to separate from Celina. Flávia and Guilherme kiss. Trombada does not accept to replace Baby. Neném’s family finds the player’s attitudes strange. Soraia, Denis and Cabeça take Tigrão to see his graffiti. Guilherme and Flávia are attacked by bandits in the community and Neném leaves the game. Check out the full summary for the day and week!