‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will ask for a kiss from Guilherme as a last wish | come around

Flávia interrupts Rose’s event to honor Guilherme
Guilherme takes Flávia to dinner
Guilherme and Flávia kiss
Roni and Cora’s debt 💰
Neném was pressured to pay the debt that her brother, Roni, owes to Conrado (Alex Nader), a thick skinned thug.
Roni worries when Conrado tells him he will have to pay Cora’s debt
only that the delivery of the money was scheduled right at the time of Neném’s big game, who is trying to resume his football career.
Neném tells Roni that she got the money
that’s when Flávia entered the field and offered to do this mission in her friend’s place.. In this confusion, it was even left to Guilherme, who, despite being upset, decided to accompany the young woman in this meeting with the criminals.
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) decides to accompany Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to the Morro do Adeus – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“I should have let Neném fend for himself! Since I met you, my life has become a crime movie!”, complains the doctor.
Leco and Neco find Flávia and Guilherme, who run away from the brothers
Afraid of what might happen, the dancer will take advantage of the dangerous situation to issue a request to the doctor:
“I want a kiss from you! (…) One of the four of us is going to die in less than a year. Don’t you remember Death’s warning? It could be that one of us, today,” teases Flávia.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) kiss in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
Flávia will throw herself in Guilherme’s arms and give the doctor a kiss! Wow! 😮
“I can now die happy… Thanks!”, says the dancer.
How will Guilherme react to this kiss, huh? 🤔
30 Ten
Thursday
Guilherme and Flávia are irritated with each other. Baby can’t concentrate when he’s going to hit a foul. Paula argues with a fan to defend Neném. Roni believes his brother will keep his promise and brags to Cora. Daniel is furious with Celina. Baby mistreats Tina, who is devastated. Guilherme and Flávia can’t find Conrado’s contact. Roni calls Neném, who gets even more nervous. Daniel threatens to separate from Celina. Flávia and Guilherme kiss. Trombada does not accept to replace Baby. Neném’s family finds the player’s attitudes strange. Soraia, Denis and Cabeça take Tigrão to see his graffiti. Guilherme and Flávia are attacked by bandits in the community and Neném leaves the game.
