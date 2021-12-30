The newspaper says that Jorge Jesus at Benfica cost more than R$760 million and asks: ‘Investment with no return’

Under the command of Mister, the Encarnados invested 120 million euros in signings, but did not win a single title.

the second pass of Jorge Jesus fur Benfica, what ended this Tuesday (28) in common agreement, did not bring the expected results. After winning 10 titles between 2009 and 2015 at the club, Mister leaves empty-handed in 2021.

Despite the classification for the round of 16 of the Champions League, the performance in the Portuguese Championship and the elimination in the Portuguese Cup to the rival Harbor made the coach’s situation untenable on the red side of Lisbon.

This Wednesday (29), the Portuguese newspaper The game highlighted the high investment made by Benfica since the hiring of Jorge Jesus, in July 2020, after his successful spell at Flamengo. 120 million euros (BRL 776 million) were invested in hiring with no title in return.

Jorge Jesus at Benfica’s match Gualter Slice/Getty Images

Furthermore, despite the money invested in the cast, Mister’s performance was inferior to that of the first pass. The newspaper highlights that the winning percentage has dropped considerably (70.1% to 62.6%), while the proportion of draws and defeats increased.

Jorge Jesus arrived at Benfica with the objective of ending his brief spell of titles in the Portuguese Championship – the last trophy was in 2018/19. However, the team was in 3rd place last season, 9 points behind the champion sporting, and is in the same position this season, 4 points behind.