The number of deaths rises to 24

The Civil Defense of Bahia announced this afternoon (29) that the number of deaths rose to 24 as a result of the rains in the state. Of the 141 municipalities affected by the storms, 132 are in an emergency situation. At least 434 people were injured.
According to the balance, the tragedy affected 629,398 people, of which 53,934 had to leave their homes and another 37,324 were left completely homeless. The government of Bahia reported that it was the wettest month observed in the state since 1989.
Until the beginning of this afternoon, 21 deaths had been counted. The three new deaths recorded were of a couple in São Félix do Coribe, who had their car dragged by a flood, and a man in Ubaitaba, run over by a driver who lost his eyesight because of the rain.
The Federal Highway Police informed, early in the morning, that 10 roads were closed in the region after damage caused by the rains. BR 101 was the most affected, with at least five interdiction points.
The Seinfra (Bahia Infrastructure Department) counts 44 stretches of highways affected since the beginning of the rainy season.
‘Palliative’ assistance
Earlier, in an interview with UOL News, federal deputy Marcelo Nilo (PSB-BA) stated that the R$ 200 million promised by the government to help areas affected by rain are insufficient. “I think that, at this moment, the R$ 200 million is just a palliative. At the very least, in a still superficial study, we would need R$ 1.5 billion to rebuild the cities affected by the floods”, he declared.
Nilo also criticized Bolsonaro for keeping his vacations in Santa Catarina, where he rides a jet ski with his family, and delegating to ministers the task of visiting rain-harmed regions.
“The president elected by the people has to make his decisions. If he thinks it’s more important to ride a jet ski on vacation…”, he said.
Bolsonaro, in turn, shared an ironic speech by Minister Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) to justify his absence in the state.
“I think that if the president discovers a cure for cancer, he will be criticized because he discovered a cure for cancer,” said Marinho at an event in Rio de Janeiro. Sharing a video of the minister on social media, Bolsonaro added: “Bahia, our work is solidarity.”
No Twitter, a hashtag “BolsonaroVagabundo” foi uma das mais compartilhadas desta manhã.
In all, 13 municipalities had deaths as a result of the rains: Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (4), Jucuruçu (3), Macarani (1), Prado (2), Ruy Barbosa (1), Itapetinga ( 1), Ilhéus (2), Aurelino Leal (1), Itabuna (2), São Félix do Coribe (2) and Ubaitaba (1).
Below is the list of municipalities that are in a state of emergency:
1. ALCOBASE
2. BITTER
3. AMÉLIA RODRIGUES
4. ANAGE
5. ANDARAÍ
6. ANGICAL
7. APUAREMA
8. ARATACA
9. AURELIN LOYAL
10. BIG DOWNTOWN
11. BAR DO HOÇA
12. ROCK BAR
13. BELMONTE
14. BEAUTIFUL FIELD
15. GOOD VIEW OF TUPIM
16. BREJÕES
17. BREJOLÂNDIA
18. BUERAREMA
19. CAATIBA
20. WATERFALL
21. CAETANS
22. CAMACÃ
23. CAMAMU
24. CANAVI PLANTS
25. CARAVES
26. CATURAMA
27. COARACI
28. COCONUTS
29. CONCEPTION OF ALMEIDA
30. COTEGIPE
31. KRAWLAND
32. DÁRIO MEIRA
33. GIFT BASILIO
34. CROSSROADS
35. EUNAPOLIS
36. SANTANA FAIR
37. FIRMINO ALVES
38. BLUE FOREST
39. GANDÚ
40. GONGOGI
41. GUARATINGA
42. IACU
43. IBICARAI
44. IBICOARA
45. IBICUÍ
46. IBIPEBA
47. IBIRAPITANGA
48. IBIRAPUÃ
49. IBIRATAIA
50. IBTIARA
51. IGRAPIUNA
52. IGUAÍ
53. ILHÉUS
54. IPIAU
55. ITABELA
56. ITABERABA
57. ITABUNA
58. ITACARE
59. ITAETÉ
60. ITAGIMIRIM
61. ITAJU DO COLONIA
62. ITAJUIPE
63. ITAMARAJU
64. ALSO
65. ITANHÉM
66. ITAPÉ
67. ITAPEBI
68. ITAPETINGA
69. ITAPITANGA
70. ITAQUARA
71. ITARANTIM
72. ITORORÓ
73. ITUBERÁ
74. JAGUAQUARA
75. JEQUIÉ
76. JIQUIRIÇÁ
77. JITAÚNA
78. JUCURUÇU
79. JUSSARI
80. JUSSIAPE
81. LAFAIETE COUTINHO
82. SLAB
83. LAJEDÃO
84. LINEN
85. OUR LADY’S DELIVERY
86. MACARANI
87. MANOEL VITORINO
88. MARAGOGIPE
89. MARTIONÍLIO DE SOUZA
90. PET
91. MEDEIROS GRANDSON
92. MIRACLES
93. MUCUGÊ
94. MUCURI
95. NEW WORLD
96. MUTUIPE
97. NAZARÉ
98. NILO PEÇANHA
99. NEW CANANA
100. NEW VIÇOSA
101. NEW HORIZON
102. PAU BRASIL
103. PIRAÍ DO NORTH
104. POTIONS
105. PORT SAFE
106. POTIRAGUÁ
107. MEADOW
108. PRESIDENT JÂNIO QUADROS
109. PRESIDENT TANCREDO NEVES
110. RIBEIRA DO POMBAL
111. RIBEIRÃO DO LARGO
112. RIO DE CONTAS
113. RUY BARBOSA
114. SANTA CRUZ CABRALIA
115. SANTA CRUZ DA VITÓRIA
116. SANTA INES
117. SANTA MARIA DA VITÓRIA
118. SAN FÉLIX
119. TABOCAS DO BREJO VELHO
120. TANHAÇU
121. TAPEROÁ
122. TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS
123. THEOLAND
124. UBAÍRA
125. UBAITABA
126. UBATAN
127. URUÇUCA
128. VALENCIA
129. PATH
130. VICTORY OF THE CONQUEST
131. WANDERLEY
132. WENCESLAU GUIMARÃES