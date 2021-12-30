The number of deaths rises to 24

The Civil Defense of Bahia announced this afternoon (29) that the number of deaths rose to 24 as a result of the rains in the state. Of the 141 municipalities affected by the storms, 132 are in an emergency situation. At least 434 people were injured.

According to the balance, the tragedy affected 629,398 people, of which 53,934 had to leave their homes and another 37,324 were left completely homeless. The government of Bahia reported that it was the wettest month observed in the state since 1989.

Until the beginning of this afternoon, 21 deaths had been counted. The three new deaths recorded were of a couple in São Félix do Coribe, who had their car dragged by a flood, and a man in Ubaitaba, run over by a driver who lost his eyesight because of the rain.

The Federal Highway Police informed, early in the morning, that 10 roads were closed in the region after damage caused by the rains. BR 101 was the most affected, with at least five interdiction points.

The Seinfra (Bahia Infrastructure Department) counts 44 stretches of highways affected since the beginning of the rainy season.

‘Palliative’ assistance

Earlier, in an interview with UOL News, federal deputy Marcelo Nilo (PSB-BA) stated that the R$ 200 million promised by the government to help areas affected by rain are insufficient. “I think that, at this moment, the R$ 200 million is just a palliative. At the very least, in a still superficial study, we would need R$ 1.5 billion to rebuild the cities affected by the floods”, he declared.

Nilo also criticized Bolsonaro for keeping his vacations in Santa Catarina, where he rides a jet ski with his family, and delegating to ministers the task of visiting rain-harmed regions.

“The president elected by the people has to make his decisions. If he thinks it’s more important to ride a jet ski on vacation…”, he said.

Bolsonaro, in turn, shared an ironic speech by Minister Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) to justify his absence in the state.

“I think that if the president discovers a cure for cancer, he will be criticized because he discovered a cure for cancer,” said Marinho at an event in Rio de Janeiro. Sharing a video of the minister on social media, Bolsonaro added: “Bahia, our work is solidarity.”

No Twitter, a hashtag “BolsonaroVagabundo” foi uma das mais compartilhadas desta manhã.

In all, 13 municipalities had deaths as a result of the rains: Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (4), Jucuruçu (3), Macarani (1), Prado (2), Ruy Barbosa (1), Itapetinga ( 1), Ilhéus (2), Aurelino Leal (1), Itabuna (2), São Félix do Coribe (2) and Ubaitaba (1).

Below is the list of municipalities that are in a state of emergency:

1. ALCOBASE

2. BITTER

3. AMÉLIA RODRIGUES

4. ANAGE

5. ANDARAÍ

6. ANGICAL

7. APUAREMA

8. ARATACA

9. AURELIN LOYAL

10. BIG DOWNTOWN

11. BAR DO HOÇA

12. ROCK BAR

13. BELMONTE

14. BEAUTIFUL FIELD

15. GOOD VIEW OF TUPIM

16. BREJÕES

17. BREJOLÂNDIA

18. BUERAREMA

19. CAATIBA

20. WATERFALL

21. CAETANS

22. CAMACÃ

23. CAMAMU

24. CANAVI PLANTS

25. CARAVES

26. CATURAMA

27. COARACI

28. COCONUTS

29. CONCEPTION OF ALMEIDA

30. COTEGIPE

31. KRAWLAND

32. DÁRIO MEIRA

33. GIFT BASILIO

34. CROSSROADS

35. EUNAPOLIS

36. SANTANA FAIR

37. FIRMINO ALVES

38. BLUE FOREST

39. GANDÚ

40. GONGOGI

41. GUARATINGA

42. IACU

43. IBICARAI

44. IBICOARA

45. IBICUÍ

46. ​​IBIPEBA

47. IBIRAPITANGA

48. IBIRAPUÃ

49. IBIRATAIA

50. IBTIARA

51. IGRAPIUNA

52. IGUAÍ

53. ILHÉUS

54. IPIAU

55. ITABELA

56. ITABERABA

57. ITABUNA

58. ITACARE

59. ITAETÉ

60. ITAGIMIRIM

61. ITAJU DO COLONIA

62. ITAJUIPE

63. ITAMARAJU

64. ALSO

65. ITANHÉM

66. ITAPÉ

67. ITAPEBI

68. ITAPETINGA

69. ITAPITANGA

70. ITAQUARA

71. ITARANTIM

72. ITORORÓ

73. ITUBERÁ

74. JAGUAQUARA

75. JEQUIÉ

76. JIQUIRIÇÁ

77. JITAÚNA

78. JUCURUÇU

79. JUSSARI

80. JUSSIAPE

81. LAFAIETE COUTINHO

82. SLAB

83. LAJEDÃO

84. LINEN

85. OUR LADY’S DELIVERY

86. MACARANI

87. MANOEL VITORINO

88. MARAGOGIPE

89. MARTIONÍLIO DE SOUZA

90. PET

91. MEDEIROS GRANDSON

92. MIRACLES

93. MUCUGÊ

94. MUCURI

95. NEW WORLD

96. MUTUIPE

97. NAZARÉ

98. NILO PEÇANHA

99. NEW CANANA

100. NEW VIÇOSA

101. NEW HORIZON

102. PAU BRASIL

103. PIRAÍ DO NORTH

104. POTIONS

105. PORT SAFE

106. POTIRAGUÁ

107. MEADOW

108. PRESIDENT JÂNIO QUADROS

109. PRESIDENT TANCREDO NEVES

110. RIBEIRA DO POMBAL

111. RIBEIRÃO DO LARGO

112. RIO DE CONTAS

113. RUY BARBOSA

114. SANTA CRUZ CABRALIA

115. SANTA CRUZ DA VITÓRIA

116. SANTA INES

117. SANTA MARIA DA VITÓRIA

118. SAN FÉLIX

119. TABOCAS DO BREJO VELHO

120. TANHAÇU

121. TAPEROÁ

122. TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS

123. THEOLAND

124. UBAÍRA

125. UBAITABA

126. UBATAN

127. URUÇUCA

128. VALENCIA

129. PATH

130. VICTORY OF THE CONQUEST

131. WANDERLEY

132. WENCESLAU GUIMARÃES