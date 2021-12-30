The paradise islands that are losing their shells

December 29, 2021 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Shells have been disappearing from Mauritius’ beaches for the past three decades

When visiting Mauritius during a family vacation in my teens, I remember the sand on the beaches full of shells. But as he returns to the Indian Ocean archipelago to write reports on the effects of climate change, the swaths of soft sand look desolate.

The collection of hundreds of different shells my father amassed back then would be an impossible feat now.

That’s not surprising for 14-year-old climate change activist Anesh Mungur. He says he has hardly seen a shell in his entire life.

“I find it very sad that the shells are disappearing. I feel that the island is really suffering from the consequences of climate change, more needs to be done to protect it before it’s too late.”

Shells have always played an important role in the culture of Mauritius (or Mauritius): o monetary annulus, commonly known as the gold ring conchshell, used to be given as a gift of love or a good luck charm.

THE Monetary it used to be very common in the region as well. It is known as the money whelk because thousands of years ago it was used as a currency in some parts of Africa.

warmer waters

Oceanographer Vassen Kauppaymuthoo says the number of shells on the island has declined by 60% over the past three decades.

He blames these changes on warming oceans, economic activities such as overfishing and tourism, and pollution generated by wastewater and ships.

Mauritius is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world with regard to climate change. It has increasingly suffered from rising sea levels, droughts and cyclones.

The rise in seawater temperature has affected much of the ecosystem, including the marine shells that molluscs live in, while an increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere “causes the ocean to acidify, causing the shells to thin”, explains Kauppaymuthoo.

“This causes molluscs to have trouble producing their shells.”

All of this has a ripple effect, and devastating consequences for coral reefs and the ecosystem around the islands.

“When you don’t have shellfish, you don’t have predators. Then there are other organisms that start to proliferate, causing an ecosystem imbalance on the tropical island and around the world.”

Small fish and octopuses also use the shells for shelter and protection, and many birds also use shell parts to build their nests.

Anesh, who is part of the Fridays For Future Mauritius movement, says more also needs to be done to prevent environmental disasters, like a massive oil spill that hit the island in 2020.

About 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil from the Japanese-flagged MV Wakashio leaked into the ocean after it ran aground on a coral reef, causing the worst ecological disaster in Mauritius.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Local government has adopted rules to prevent shell collection and export

“Our marine environment has been greatly affected, including corals, molluscs and other organisms. The islands are still suffering from what happened.”

The episode damaged about 300 m of coral reef, killed many fish and affected both the environment and fishermen’s livelihoods.

For the teenage activist, it’s about creating awareness around the world. “I don’t think many people are aware of the importance of sea shells and how much they are being affected by climate change.”

repression of collectors

Kauppaymuthoo also blames shell collectors (also known as miners) for the decline in the amount of shells on the beaches of Mauritius, as they are often harvested with the live animals still inside them.

The local government is trying to stop people from collecting shells and selling them to tourists. Two laws on the subject were approved in the last 15 years.

Credit, AALIA ABOOBAKER Photo caption, Journalist Nora Fakim’s father gathered a huge collection of shells during his youth in the region.

Under current rules, only 10 shells can be legally collected as souvenirs by visitors and only on beaches where high and low tide marks can be seen.

But while shell collection has been limited (it’s now also illegal to export them), it’s hard to stop people from putting these beautiful souvenirs in their purses.

“Don’t take them off the beaches,” urges Kauppaymuthoo, adding that the shells also prevent coastal erosion.

The more shells there are, the more barrier there is for the winds, waves and water currents to move sediment from the coast.

So what is your advice for anyone looking to remember their tropical vacation? “Observe the shells and take pictures of them. That way you can have good memories and also know that you’re saving them.”