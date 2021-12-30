The Rock discards back and cites raid with Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel and The Rock in Fast and Furious (photo: Disclosure)

Dwayne Johnson, the



the rock



, refused Vin Diesel’s request to be in the last two films in the franchise





Fast and furious





. The Hollywood star is likely to continue as Luke Hobbs, but he criticized the stance of his former colleague.



fast and furious



.

“I said directly [a Vin Diesel] that would not return. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and would always root for the franchise to succeed, but that there was no chance of me coming back. Vin’s publication [nas redes sociais] was an example of their manipulation. I didnt like him bringing his kids into the situation, as did Paul Walker mortes death. Leave them out of it. We had talked about it months ago and we came to a clear understanding,” said the CNN actor.

My goal all along was to end my journey in this amazing franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public dialogue has put mud in the water. Regardless, I truly wish my former cast and crew all the best of luck and success in the next chapter. Dwayne Johnson

The publication on the networks cited by Dwayne was made by Vin Diesel recently. In the post, the artist publicly calls for The Rock’s collaboration on the next film in the franchise: “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of ‘Fast 10’. As you know, my children identify with you as the Uncle Dwayne. There’s not a holiday that goes by where you and they don’t send you best wishes… but the time has come. The legacy awaits,” Vin said in an excerpt of the post.

the next movie,





Fast and Furious 10





, is scheduled for May 2023. Production is expected to start in January, and there is a possibility of



Fast and Furious 11



be done simultaneously.