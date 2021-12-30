Midfielder Renê Júnior was part of the Corinthians squad between 2018 and 2020. However, the player was out of the fields for most of this period due to injuries. Today, the athlete remembers that troubled time in his career.

“Many of the people, the majority, are not aware of what we are going through, of what we and our family suffer. I speak of the time I spent at Corinthians, where I spent the most time injured. I had problems with surgery, internal, external , it delayed my process,” Renê told the ESPN.com.br.

“I was out of action for a year and eight months, imagine the player’s head. A million players can say that they would be ready to play for Corinthians. When I played, I was fine, there were few games, but I won the fans’ affection”, completed.

With the Alvinegra shirt, the player played only 13 games and scored a goal. Most of the games with the steering wheel were played in the beginning of 2018. In July, Renê played his last performance of the year in a Majestic that ended with a 3-1 victory for the Morumbi team. After that, he tore the collateral ligament in his left knee. and only returned to the field in October 2019, against Athletico-PR, by Brasileirão.

After a half-year of recovery, in early January, the Parque São Jorge club agreed to loan Junior to Coritiba. In his farewell, the athlete regretted the erased passage he had on the Itaquera team.

“I’m a hard worker, I’m, many times, the first to arrive and the last to leave. And we get sad, these are situations that we don’t want to go through, but we look forward to it. I’m also one of those guys who came here From below, I’m from the favela. If I stop to lament, I’ll lose my way,” commented the current Chapecoense player about the adversities in his career.

Earlier this year, Renê filed a lawsuit against Corinthians for late payment and bullying. The request for the process was R$ 8.3 million. According to lawyers, the player would have suffered bullying for training separate from the rest of the squad and would not have been paid in full as promised.

