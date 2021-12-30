





This Boy takes an indefinite break in his career: “Exhausted” Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

One of the revelations of 2021, comedian Esse Menino announced that he will be taking an indefinite leave from his work on the internet. This Boy became famous after the video ‘Pifaizer / Pfizer’ and gained over 1 million followers on Instagram.

On a social network, the comedian explained that he will take a break to take care of his mental health. “I’m taking a vacation, with no set time to end. This isn’t a ‘bye’, it’s a ‘goodbye’. I hope you understand,” he wrote.

In addition, the influencer shared a video explaining the decision and how his mental health was affected after he went viral on social media.

“Since when all this happened, I haven’t stopped working. I went hot, peeling and I said: this is what I really want, I’m going to take advantage of the attention I’m getting, I’m going to capitalize on this attention. (…) I said: come on! And the consequences were very nice, but at the same time, I’m exhausted. I’m too tired, I feel squashed, you know?” said This Boy.

“I suffer from immense anxiety, I have been diagnosed with depression for a while and also attention deficit, and in many cases, including mine, it leads to various issues of self-reliance and self-esteem,” continued the comedian.

In the end, he even left a message for his followers: “When I have more to offer, I’ll come back.” See the full video of That Boy:

Also check out the video ‘Pifaizer / Pfizer’: