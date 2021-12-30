“This is what the Catalans propose”; Barça signals lending Coutinho by dividing wages, but demands

Palmeiras seeks reinforcements in the ball market aiming at participating in the Interclub World Cup and also thinking about the next season. Several of the club’s targets are known, but the big problem is that business is inflated, so the direction preaches caution to close heavyweight signings, something the fans want.

Last Wednesday night (29), the Spanish press reported that Philippe Coutinho wants to return to Brazilian football. The midfielder belongs to Barcelona, ​​but the Catalan club wants to negotiate him to reduce the payroll, as the institution is experiencing a major financial crisis and needs to “cut” expenses.

This Thursday (30), journalist Bruno Andrade, from the UOL Esporte portal, updated the scenario and reported that there may be a way for Barça to facilitate a loan by paying part of the Brazilian’s wages: only loan the athlete until August 2022 and not the whole year, that is, the ace would be loaned for approximately six months.

Coutinho wants to get closer to Tite’s radar in order to have a chance to play in the World Cup in Qatar. In addition to Verdão, Atlético-MG is also showing interested on the star. The athlete has already experienced a great phase in Europe, especially at Liverpool, but it was never a big deal at Barcelona, ​​which spent BRL 778 million in 2018 to sign him.

He also went through the Bayern Munchen, where it had some good flashes, but they weren’t enough to make the Germans invest to have it definitively. With little market in the giants of the Old Continent, a return to Brazil becomes quite possible in 2022.