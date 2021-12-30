To prevent the spread of the flu, PBH expands the hours of health centers – Gerais

Mayor Kalil draws attention to the advance of influenza cases in Belo Horizonte (photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press)

Due to the increase in cases of flu syndrome, the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), announced this Wednesday (12/29) the extension of the opening hours of several health centers. The units will operate until 10:30 pm as of January 1, 2022, with the aim of expanding care for respiratory problems.

The centers that will have extended hours will be Tyrol (Barreiro), Nossa Senhora Aparecida (Center-South), Vera Cruz (East), Cachoeirinha (North), California (Northwest), Floramar (North), Vila Imperial (West), Santa Terezinha (Pampulha) and Jardim Europa (Venda Nova).

The criteria for choosing health centers are structure and possible proximity to emergency care units. They will be open from 7:00 am to 10:30 pm Monday through Friday and from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Last week, the municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Machado Pinto, had warned about the spread of the disease and advised patients to look for more than 150 health centers for mild cases.

“We were meeting because there is an epidemic of flu throughout Brazil. We cant just watch. We have to follow the example of what was done in the pandemic and try to act as quickly as possible so that the problem is alleviated”, said Alexandre Kalil, in an interview with the Municipal Health Department.

In recent weeks, the capital of Minas Gerais had a 46% increase in symptomatic respiratory cases, going from 2 thousand to more than 3.5 thousand. During this period, the demand for hospital beds increased by 75%. According to the city of Belo Horizonte, 75.1% of cases could be seen at health centers.

The city hall also announced that all people who need care will be tested with the antigen. Pregnant women, postpartum women and people with special needs will also take the PCR.

Kalil admitted that the city has difficulties in organizing the issue of night shifts, but guaranteed that everything will be resolved by the beginning of 2022: “We do have problems with the shifts. We want to remember that all the plants today are behind schedule. Only BRL 700 thousand of a payroll of BRL 144 million per month. It’s an operating problem, which should be resolved by January 7th, when everything will be settled”.

Jackson Machado said that the city will strengthen its staff, but that there are problems in finding some professionals. “We made two calls in our network to increase the working hours. Professionals who wish can be registered. The extra plants are reasons for the non-adherence of professionals. It wasn’t for financial reasons. The problems started at the end of September with the implementation of the electronic point in all units, a requirement of the Public Ministry. There is a difficulty in adapting the clock register culture. In many times, there have been a series of errors that are already resolved”.

“As problems are resolved, the probability that they will not recur will be great. I want to calm down professionals who want to adhere to these plans. They will be paid normally. It will not be for lack of resources that we will let people go unattended.” added the secretary.