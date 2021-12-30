Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield influenced the script for ‘Spider-Man 3’

Screenwriters of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed that so much Tobey Maguire how much Andrew Garfield influenced the decisions of their respective versions of the hero.

‎In December 2020, the actors secretly signed their contracts, but had yet to receive any script pages. The pressure was enormous, according to McKenna and Sommers, especially since principal photography was in progress, and virtually nothing of the third act had been done.

Just before Christmas, ‎McKenna and Sommers sent the pages to Maguire and Garfield, and were relieved to find that the actors not only liked it, but also became enthusiastic partners in their character development.‎

‎”They had thoughts, and it was very interesting and helpful to follow that process. No one knows the character as well as someone who has the chance to fully embody it. The two definitely shaped what we did.”

They explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Maguire tried to keep things pretty minimal when it came to revelations about his version of the hero after ‘Spider-Man 3‘, so we only know of the continuity of his relationship with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst).

Garfield, on the other hand, embraced the idea of ​​the dark path his Peter Parker took due to the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). He also clung to the notion that his version was “the middle brother.”

‎”They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were looking for. We really started to hone in on the concept that these two guys were really helping Peter (Tom Holland) on his journey to becoming who he turns out to be. There is a crucial moment where they help him overcome the pain at the climax of the film. A lot of that came from the minds of Tobey and Andrew, and what they thought their characters could bring to the story.”

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ is on show in Brazil.

