Today’s matches: check the match schedules for this Thursday (12/30/2021)

Check out today December 30, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 9 matches divided into 4 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch the football this Thursday.

Live English Championship – December 30th

4:30 pm – Everton vs. Newcastle

5:15 pm – Manchester United vs Burnley

Live Portuguese Championship – December 30th

14:00 – Paços de Ferreira x Santa Clara

16:00 – Arouca x Braga

18:00 – Porto x Benfica

Tocantinense Championship live – December 30

3:30 pm – Tocantinópolis x Araguacema

Live NBB – December 30th

7:30 pm – Corinthians x Pato Basketball

20:00 – Cerrado Basketball vs Flamengo

20:00 – Caxias do Sul x Mogi das Cruzes

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.

Related